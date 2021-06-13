How to change the time of day in Minecraft

Commands are fundamental in Minecraft. They were added back in 2012 and have been rapidly expanding in usefulness since. Many of the best servers and community maps would not be able to exist without commands.

The command that changes the time of day in Minecraft is integral to many players. With its help, creative players do not have to deal with the night while building.

This command is very easy to use. This article takes a look at how Minecraft players can use it.

How to alter the time of day in Minecraft

Step 1: Enabling cheats

Players must make sure they are in a world that has cheats enabled. If cheats are not enabled, this command will not work.

Cheats can be enabled on Minecraft Java edition by opening the world to LAN and pressing the "Enable Cheats" button.

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, cheats can be enabled by simply going to the "Game" option in the settings menu and enabling the "Cheats" setting by flipping the button.

Step 2: Opening the Chat Window

Players must now open the Minecraft chat window in preparation for typing the cheat command. This is done differently depending on what platform the player is using. Here is how to open the chat window on different devices:

On PC, the player should press T to open that chat window.

Pocket Edition players should press the chat button at the top of the screen.

Xbox and Playstation players should press right on the D-Pad.

Nintendo Switch players should press the right arrow.

Step 3: Typing the command

After opening the chat window, the command /time set day should be typed to turn time to daytime, /time set night for night and /time set noon for midday.

More experienced players can also set the exact time by using ticks or days. Players can use the regular /time set command as shown above and type a number followed by d (days, 24000 ticks) or s (seconds, 20 ticks). For example, /time set 20s.

Step 4 Executing the command:

Once this is all typed, players should run the command by sending the chat message. This will instantly cause the time of day to change according to what the player typed.

If the time does not change, it is likely because the cheats have not been enabled correctly (refer to step 1) or something has been mistyped.

