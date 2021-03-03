Minecraft players can construct a unique hidden door that utilizes an Enderman and target block instead of a secret button or lever.

Hidden doors and secret rooms are an excellent way for Minecraft players to protect and hide their most precious and valuable items.

It would be incredibly difficult for others to steal items if they can not even find the room or location where these goodies are hidden.

On top of serving as an extremely protective storage space, hidden rooms can also be a great place to set as a new and safe spawn point with a bed.

However, secret rooms are only effective if players can successfully hide the door or way to get inside them.

Most secret rooms usually utilize a button or lever that is at least somewhat exposed and will open the entrance to a secret room when activated.

This article showcases a buttonless hidden door build in Minecraft created and shared by Reddit user u/TheUnsatisfied.

Can players build a hidden door in Minecraft without a button or lever?

An arrow activating a target block in Minecraft (Image via u/TheUnsatisfied/reddit.com)

Instead of a button or lever, Minecraft players can utilize a glitch that causes arrows to travel through blocks when an Enderman is shot between the torso and legs.

Redditor u/TheUnsatisfied showcases his ingenious discovery and build concept in his post found here.

Apparently, when an arrow is shot directly at an Enderman in the above body regions while they are sitting in a Minecraft, it will cause the arrow to travel through any blocks behind the target.

This allowed u/TheUnsatisfied to entirely hide the activation mechanism that opens his secret door outside of the room. In this specific case, a target block was used instead of a button or lever to activate the Redstone that opens the hidden door.

Knowledge of this glitch will allow players to hide the opening mechanism for a hidden door in a completely separate location from the room with the door.

However, players should note that they will still need to understand how to build and use Redstone to use this trick in their own world.

Regardless, this glitch is a pretty neat discovery and opens an entire world of opportunities for creating unique hidden doors and secret rooms.

