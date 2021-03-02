How to build an Iron Golem farm inside of an Iron Golem in Minecraft

In the spirit of innovation and creativity, a Minecraft builder recently constructed an iron golem farm inside the statue of an iron golem.

YouTube channel Minecraft - How To Build Things recently showcased a very unique build tutorial for an iron golem farm.

An iron golem farm is a creation in Minecraft that will passively produce iron ingots by continually spawning iron golems that are then killed for the iron ingots that they drop.

Creating farms such as this one is a great way for players to continually obtain resources in Minecraft, without having to do the legwork every time they need a specific item for their new creations or adventures.

However, instead of just focusing on the production aspect of an iron golem farm, this particular build also gives great attention to the aesthetics of the build.

The entire farm is encased inside of a beautiful statue of an iron golem. This article will show how this unique iron golem farm was made and how it can be replicated on any Minecraft world.

An Iron Golem farm inside of an Iron Golem in Minecraft

The video above by Minecraft - How To Build Things details exactly how this special iron golem farm can be made.

Something particularly cool about this build is that if it is set up properly, the iron ingots from the farm will be funneled out of the nose of the iron golem statue.

To complete this build, players are going to need the following items:

466 blocks of white terracotta

28 blocks of light gray terracotta

22 blocks of lime terracotta

18 blocks of green terracotta

47 blocks of brown concrete

2 blocks of red terracotta

6 blocks of black concrete

17 blocks of brown terracotta

8 blocks of yellow concrete

3 blocks of cyan terracotta

15 wooden planks

1 dispenser

74 stone buttons

2 torches

26 pieces of glass

12 hoppers

1 chest

2 redstone dust

2 observers

5 beds

3 signs

1 water bucket

1 lava bucket

Once players have everything they need, they can start building their very own iron golem farm in the shape of an iron golem.

Players will need to lead five villagers to a room inside the statue of the iron golem. After a full day has passed and the villagers have had a chance to sleep in their new home, Minecraft players will need to either lure or place a zombie inside.

The zombie will scare the villagers, causing them to spawn in iron golems to protect themselves. After the build has been set up, Minecraft players will be able to collect their iron ingots and admire their new fantastic build.

Note: This build was created on Java Edition and may not be replicable on Bedrock Edition due to the differences in how iron golems are spawned by villagers when panicking.

