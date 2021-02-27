A real-world builder was able to craft a working replica of a Minecraft piston that can move another block.

Youtuber and Reddit user Hecbac uses his skill in engineering and the power of a 3D printer to bring functioning Minecraft creations to life in the real world.

His latest revealed project of interest is a revised version of his 1/20th scale piston that is now able to fully extend a block.

The new version of his model has had some drastic visual appearances, including improvements to the textures, colors, and overall design.

His previous model was only able to extend by about half a block, while his new model is able to fully extend to the distance of an entire block. The new model also allows for two different pistons to be stacked on top of each other while being powered by the same servo.

This article will be showcasing the Minecraft piston that was created by Hecbac, as well as compare this real-world replica to what a piston looks like in-game.

A working Minecraft piston has been created in real life

It is always fun to see things from popular video games brought to life in the real world, and this functioning Minecraft piston is no different.

On the inside of the Minecraft piston model, there is a servo that is powered by an ATtiny85. This is what allows for the piston to extend.

In order to function and trigger, the model uses a pin system that allows the application of power and gives a signal. So, when everything has been assembled properly, the user of the model will simply need to press a button in order to activate the piston.

A piston in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

As for the appearance of the model, it looks incredibly similar to what a piston looks like in Minecraft. The improved model is very true to the art and design found in-game, and even indentations of the cobblestone portion of the piston have been included.

Hecbac does a fantastic job explaining exactly how to craft and make this creation in his YouTube video, so budding 3D printer enthusiasts would likely be able to make creations of their own by following along and learning from him.

Fans of this project can find the 3D files for the creation in the description of the YouTube video found in this article.

