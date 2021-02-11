A new Lego-themed texture pack is coming to Minecraft

Reddit user u/macio6 has just announced that they have begun constructing a Lego-themed Minecraft texture pack for SEUS PTGI.

It's an exciting day for both the game's players and Lego enthusiasts, as a brand new texture pack that combines the two beloved franchises is coming to the Minecraft world soon.

MineBricks is an entirely new texture pack for SEUS PTGI that transforms the world of Minecraft to look like it is made out of Lego.

SUES PTGI, or Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders Path Traced Global Illumination, is an experimental software for Minecraft that allows for Ray Tracing capability on any NVIDIA graphics card.

As expected, lower-end cards may struggle to handle performance. However, it is great that this transformative texture pack is being created on a platform that is accessible to a substantial quantity of the Minecraft playerbase.

This article breaks down what is known so far about the MineBricks project, and shares some preliminary screenshots of what it looks like so far.

MineBricks is a loving combination of Lego and Minecraft

One of the announcement imagines for the MineBricks project. (Image via u/macio6/reddit.com)

From taking a look at the preliminary screenshots, Lego fans will likely adore this new texture pack. MineBricks looks just as it has been advertised, a loving combination of Minecraft and Lego.

The crisp, clean, and colorful textures are a perfect fit for the already-blocky world of Minecraft. Each and every block's appearance has been transformed to resemble Lego more closely.

An in-game screenshot from the MineBricks project, which has transformed Minecraft to look like Legos. (Image via u/macio6/reddit.com)

MineBricks is still in the early stages of development, so it is unclear how long players will have to wait before they can enjoy this texture pack.

To give a rough estimate, u/macio6 stated in a reddit post comment that this texture pack's release is planned for the upcoming weeks. The answer is rather vague, but it is a whole lot more promising than the idea of waiting for months.

New information regarding this tremendous project will be shared as it becomes available to the public.