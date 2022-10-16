Top 5 features announced for Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update has been one of the most highly anticipated updates for the game ever since The Wild Update was released in June of this year. Yesterday, some of the first official details for the Minecraft 1.20 update were revealed by Mojang, leading to a lot of excitement from fans and content creators alike.

However, it is essential to note that the update was only partially revealed. Agnes Larsson, the Vanilla Game Director for Minecraft, stated that Mojang would not make the same mistake as it did last year when both parts of the Caves and Cliffs update were released.

If Minecraft players do not remember, mobs like the warden and fireflies faced many launch conflicts last year, due to which the warden was delayed during Caves and Cliffs Part 2. At the same time, the developers canceled the firefly mob. The features revealed yesterday, however, remain quite safe.

Minecraft 1.20: 5 features players need to look out for

5) New default skins

Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ @eckoxsoldier Here are all the new default Minecraft skins Here are all the new default Minecraft skins https://t.co/usS6Lbd3ay

Minecraft has had two character models ever since its experimental versions. The first character to be used in gameplay was Steve, the male protagonist who was first seen in the game in 2009.

However, the community also wanted a female character; therefore, Alex was introduced to the game in 2014. The game has carried on with the two protagonists ever since her addition.

The 1.20 update aims to change that and bring more diversity to the game’s world. Mojang will do this in the form of seven new default character models that players will be able to equip as a skin.

Hopefully, this will allow players to look more the way they want. If a player does not want to identify themselves using any one of the new skins in the list, at least they’ll have a wide variety of default character models to choose from.

4) Hanging signs

Minecraft @Minecraft



Improve the design of your builds with this handy addition. Great for builders, storytellers, and explorers alike; let your imagination run wild!



#MinecraftLive New item: Hanging sign!Improve the design of your builds with this handy addition. Great for builders, storytellers, and explorers alike; let your imagination run wild! New item: Hanging sign!Improve the design of your builds with this handy addition. Great for builders, storytellers, and explorers alike; let your imagination run wild!#MinecraftLive https://t.co/6IZx2o6BHq

Hanging signs improve the capabilities of the already existing sign blocks in the game. While signs can be placed in only one position, hanging signs can be hung in two orientations and attached sideways as well.

Additionally, this gives players great opportunities as far as building and base design are concerned.

3) Chiseled bookshelf

Minecraft @Minecraft



The chiseled bookshelf allows you to store and retrieve books, written books, enchanted books, and quills. Integrate redstone to make it the smartest bookshelf of all time! In the Overworld, at least. New block: Chiseled bookshelf!The chiseled bookshelf allows you to store and retrieve books, written books, enchanted books, and quills. Integrate redstone to make it the smartest bookshelf of all time! In the Overworld, at least. #MinecraftLive New block: Chiseled bookshelf!The chiseled bookshelf allows you to store and retrieve books, written books, enchanted books, and quills. Integrate redstone to make it the smartest bookshelf of all time! In the Overworld, at least. #MinecraftLive https://t.co/gC1OWDxTuy

The bookshelf block in Minecraft is an accessory that helps players who want to construct an enchanting table. However, it currently serves no other purpose and is generally discarded if not used inside the aforementioned enchanting table.

However, the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update introduces a new type of bookshelf titled the “chiseled bookshelf.” The bookshelf has unique properties that allow it to store any type of book, including a book and quill, a regular leather-bound book, as well as a book enchanted with any enchantment. This can be an excellent design for a library inside a player’s home base.

2) Bamboo wood

Minecraft @Minecraft



Put the existing plant to new uses in building planks, doors, and more! What to do with bamboo? It's up to you!



#MinecraftLive New wood set: Bamboo!Put the existing plant to new uses in building planks, doors, and more! What to do with bamboo? It's up to you! New wood set: Bamboo! 🎍Put the existing plant to new uses in building planks, doors, and more! What to do with bamboo? It's up to you!#MinecraftLive https://t.co/B6KOqyw1OF

Wood is one of the most important resources in the game as it can make or break a player’s survival playthrough. Wood is needed to make some of the most basic items in the game, like sticks, torches, crafting tables, and more.

There are nine variants of wood that players can find in Minecraft. The 1.20 update is set to bring in a tenth. Bamboo wood is the latest wood variant that players can use to make bamboo doors, slabs, stairs, planks, rafts, and other items.

1) Camels

Minecraft @Minecraft



Roadtrip! This tall, rideable mob has space for you and a friend. Camels are found in desert villages, but locating a friend is up to you!



#MinecraftLive New mob: Camel!Roadtrip! This tall, rideable mob has space for you and a friend. Camels are found in desert villages, but locating a friend is up to you! New mob: Camel! 🐪Roadtrip! This tall, rideable mob has space for you and a friend. Camels are found in desert villages, but locating a friend is up to you!#MinecraftLive https://t.co/gJNDG3OlAN

The biggest reveal during the Minecraft 1.20 presentation was the unexpected entry of a brand new mob: the Camel. Based on initial gameplay, the mob looks to be an alternative for the game’s horses, as players can sit on camels just as they can on horses.

Minecraft @Minecraft #MinecraftLive You won't need to wait long to try most of these features, stay tuned to our beta/snapshot/preview update in just a few days! You won't need to wait long to try most of these features, stay tuned to our beta/snapshot/preview update in just a few days! 👀 #MinecraftLive

However, camels can house two players on their backs and also have the ability to dash and jump across areas that players deem too dangerous. In addition, camels are found in only one biome: the desert biome, villages inside the desert house this mob.

