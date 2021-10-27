Firefly in Minecraft The Wild Update: Everything we know so far

The Wild Update has been confirmed for Minecraft in 2022. While there's still another portion of the Caves & Cliffs Update to come this year, many are already looking ahead in high anticipation. The Wild Update will have tons of new features: the Deep Dark, a new swamp biome, the Warden, frogs and fireflies.

Fireflies are one of the more overlooked aspects of the next big update to Minecraft, and that's not surprising, given the huge additions that are coming.

Still, fireflies are going to be an important part of the game, so here are all the details on their arrival in Minecraft.

Everything on Fireflies in the Wild update to Minecraft

As for the release date, nothing is known other than a vague "2022" timeline. That could be more than a year away, though that's unlikely, as Minecraft hasn't been stalling that long in providing updates. Fireflies, frogs, the Warden and the new biomes, will all be released at the same time.

Minecraft @Minecraft Ribbit! That’s right, frogs join Minecraft in The Wild Update – coming 2022! We also learnt about new Seasonal Adventures for @dungeonsgame , and BOTH Bedrock and Java Editions coming to Game Pass for PC! Read our full recap of #MinecraftLive now:↣ redsto.ne/recap Ribbit! That’s right, frogs join Minecraft in The Wild Update – coming 2022! We also learnt about new Seasonal Adventures for @dungeonsgame, and BOTH Bedrock and Java Editions coming to Game Pass for PC! Read our full recap of #MinecraftLive now:↣ redsto.ne/recap ↢ https://t.co/ZxlvF7fUmC

In terms of spawning, it seems that the most likely location will be the new Mangrove swamp biome. However, it is unknown whether or not that will be the only place they can appear.

They'll probably spawn in many locations and serve as just a bit of light when nightfall arrives.

Minecraft Memes @MinecraftMeme16 Why has no one said anything about fireflies in Minecraft? Why has no one said anything about fireflies in Minecraft? https://t.co/1CUZh8Co5S

Its only use is as a food source for frogs, the new mob. There's no indication yet whether or not they'll do anything else. They could be caught in glass bottles and serve as a light source, but that's purely speculation.

Frogs will eat fireflies, but they will probably serve a bigger purpose than that. Image via Minecraft

They could also be a fuel source, but that's also specious. There's no indication whether or not fireflies will drop XP or loot if killed, either. Not much is currently known about this mob in Minecraft, but there will probably be plenty of information available in the coming months before the update.

