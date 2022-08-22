What are the changes in new Steve and Alex skins in Minecraft? 

To everyone's surprise, Mojang recently changed Steve and Alex's default skins in Minecraft. These two have been in the game from the very beginning, and players can choose from these default variants when they play the vast sandbox game for the first time.

However, they will soon get to try these new skin changes once they officially come out of beta testing.

Steve is a male character with a light blue shirt and blue jeans, and his skin color is slightly darker with dark brown hair. Meanwhile, Alex is a female character with a green shirt and brown pants, with a lighter skin color and orange hair. Though players will not be able to notice the new skin changes in an instant since they are relatively minor, they will grow on players if they frequently use either of them.

All texture and other changes in Minecraft's new Steve and Alex skins

Changes in Steve's Minecraft skin

Major differences between old and new Steve skins are the 3D clothes, texture details, and beard (Image via Sporktseekda)

In the new skin, Mojang mainly focused on the details and how to enhance the skin even more. Hence, the new skin has much more textured details compared to the old one.

Another striking feature is that Steve's face has a beard now; arguably the most visually recognizable feature that has changed. A fun fact related to Steve is that during the early development of the game, his face had a beard; however, it was soon removed before the game was released to the public.

Other than this, the clothes and the face have much more detail as the pixels have more variation in color shades. Additionally, Steve's t-shirt's sleeve-end is 3D; hence, it is no longer flush with his arms. The loose ends of the t-shirt have also been retextured.

Changes in Alex's Minecraft skin

Alex's skin and clothes texture have been updated and her hair on her shoulder is 3D (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alex's new skin has less amount of changes compared to Steve's. Once again, Mojang aims to enhance the textures of clothes, faces, and hair to breathe new life into the classic skin.

The boots, pants, and t-shirt have new shades of color to add more detail to them. Additionally, Alex's hair has also drastically changed with a lot of different shades of orange.

If players look closely at the front profile of the skin, they will notice that the hair that is present around her neck is now 3D and not flush with the rest of her skin or t-shirt. Similar to Steve, Alex's t-shirt's sleeve-end is also 3D and does not sit flush with her arms.

If players want to check out Steve and Alex's new skins in Minecraft, they will need to download the beta version of the Minecraft launcher. This can be done by going to the launcher settings and opting in for beta versions.

Once done, players will need to restart the launcher and find new models in the Skins tab on the Java Edition's launcher page.

