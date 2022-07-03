How to download Technoblade skin in Minecraft 1.19 update

Technoblade was one of the biggest and most well-known Minecraft content creators. With millions of subscribers on his YouTube channel, legendary status as the best PvP player in the game's history, and being a popular member of the Dream SMP, his influence will never be forgotten.

And while he, unfortunately, passed away due to Sarcoma on June 30, he will never truly be gone. He will live on among his friends, family, and the millions of lives he touched online.

And for those wanting to carry on his legacy out of respect, they can use his skin or a variation of it.

Downloading and using Technoblade's skin in Minecraft 1.19

1) Finding skin

View of Technoblade's skin from each side (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing players will need to do is find Technoblade's skin. It can be done by going to any of the many skin sites, with Skindex probably the most popular and well-known name.

And thankfully, for users looking to carry on Technoblade's legacy, almost all of the current top skins are his or a variation of it in his memory. They will need to click on the skin that strikes their fancy, thus taking them to the page for that particular skin.

However, gamers can also use the search bar at the top of the page to search for the name "Technoblade" to get results exclusive to his skin and its variations.

2) Manually setting skin

The location of the download button on the Skindex website (Image via Skindex)

Players can also opt to manually set their in-game skin rather than connect their account to Skindex's website. They can do this by hitting the download button to download the skin as an image file. This image is strange looking, as the 3D skin has been flattened into a two-dimensional representation.

After the download is complete, users must navigate Minecraft.net and log in to their accounts. After logging in, they should navigate to the "My Games" section. There should be Java Edition listed, and underneath it, a button to change skin.

After clicking the change skin button, gamers can select a file for their skin. They need to hit the "Select File" button and select the downloaded skin. After this, they will need to hit the "Upload" button.

3) Editing skin

The skin editor on the Skindex website (Image via Skindex)

Those wanting to add a personal touch to one of these versions of Technoblade's skin will find the process easy. There is an edit skin button below the upload to Minecraft.net and download buttons.

Hitting this button will take players to a pixel editor, where they can edit the skin to their heart's content by drawing and editing pixels on a 3D render of a Minecraft character with the skin being edited.

Once they are done making changes, they can hit a download button, and then manually setting a skin section can be referred to for getting the skin in-game.

