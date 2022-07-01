"If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose Technoblade again": Alex's father uploads the streamer's last video

In a devastating video uploaded today, Technoblade's family revealed that the Minecraft streamer lost his fight against cancer in late June 2022. In the video, his father read what were his son's final words to his community, fans, and all who supported and loved him throughout the years he was on YouTube.

Alex "Technoblade" was an extremely accomplished content creator, best known for his sense of humor, immense video game talent, and contributions to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer server (SMP). He was also very well known for competing and excelling in various gaming events, such as the Minecraft Championships and Minecraft Monday.

On August 27, 2021, Alex uploaded a video titled, "where I've been," in which he told his audience that he had been diagnosed with cancer after he'd been experiencing pain and swelling in his right arm.

Although the diagnosis was a terrifying reality and a shock to his audience and friends, he handled the announcement with the humorous and confident attitude that he would continue to handle the rest of the updates on his health with.

Right up until the very end, he cracked jokes about his illness and made light of the dark reality he must've been facing off-screen.

Many fans prepared for another heavy, yet humorously lighthearted, update on the beloved content creator's health when they saw "so long nerds" on their feed. Hearts broke worldwide when it became evident that, this time, the video appearing on their feeds wasn't a humerous health update.

As per the Minecraft streamer's request, his father faced the camera to read the final message that his son wrote to his audience just hours before passing away.

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I'm dead. So let's sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex. I had one of my siblings call me 'Dave' one time in a a deleted video from 2016. It was one of the most successful pranks we've ever done. Thousands of creepy online dudes trying to get overly-personal going, Oh, hey Dave. How's it going?'"

The YouTuber then thanked fans for buying his merchandise over the months and talked about his siblings going to college:

"Sorry for selling out so much in the past year, but thanks to everyone who bought hoodies, plushies, and channel memberships. My siblings are going to college! Well, if they want to. I don't want to put any dead brother peer pressure on them."

Alex was very grateful for the support he had received over the years and said a simple line which will be remembered for a long time to come:

"But that's all from me. Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time. Because those were the happiest years of my life."

The streamer ended his message with heartfelt thanks and well wishes for his fans:

"I hope you guys enjoyed my content, and that I made some of you laugh. I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous, and happy lives. Because I love you guys. Technoblade out."

The message truly radiates the love that Technoblade felt both for his audience, and for all his years creating the content he was passionate about. His father spoke more after sharing this about the time leading up to his son's passing, describing how he felt it was very difficult for Alex to write his final message.

His mother shared a message in the final part of the video, reminding audiences, fans, and colleagues that they meant the world to Alex. She also asked that audience continue to honor and respect both his and his family's privacy, as the Technoblade valued that in his years of being a faceless YouTuber.

The news has been devastating for Alex's friends and fans. But, the talented, unconditionally humorous content creator will always live on in the minds and lives of both those who knew him, and those who he made laugh throughout the nine years he was on YouTube. As he always said, "Technoblade never dies."

