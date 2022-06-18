5 facts you likely didn't know about Minecraft streamer Technoblade

Technoblade is a Minecraft YouTuber best known for being incredibly skilled in player-versus-player combat. He has been in several tournaments, including the Minecraft Championships and Minecraft Monday, and placed first in several of them.

He's also a notable character in the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP). The American plays a government-opposed anarchist who has been the cause of much bloodshed and moral conflict throughout the story of the Dream SMP.

Techno has been uploading content to his main channel since its creation on October 28, 2013. His uploads have been, understandably, few and far between ever since his cancer diagnosis in August 2021. He now appears mostly in content recorded for other creators' channels, including TommyInnit.

As seen below, there is much to know about this beloved content creator.

Technoblade trivia facts

5) Has an old Roblox account

Techno is primarily known for playing Minecraft. But, little did viewers know that he was playing Roblox long before his debut in the sandbox title.

His old account, "Iamthepig" (renamed "IRockYouDon't), was created on April 20, 2008. He mentions in a video with Quackity that he had tried to regain access to his old account for a video they were doing together on Roblox.

However, since the account was so old, he couldn't remember the email attached to it, meaning he couldn't regain access to his old account for that particular video.

That said, since the account's name has been changed, it's likely he's either regained access to it or the account was hacked.

4) Hates Lukas from Minecraft: Story Mode

Techno developed a particular distaste for one of the side characters, Lukas, during his on-stream playthrough of Minecraft: Story Mode. The character is meant to be a bit of a jerk, making reckless decisions and off-colored comments to the rest of the group traveling alongside the protagonist, Jesse.

That said, Technoblade harbored strong hate for the character throughout his playthrough of Minecraft: Story Mode. This included making decisions that neglected the character's well-being and purposely put him in the face of danger or even death.

3) Has written fanfictions for Hypixel

Technoblade is a fearsome competitor and all-around badass when it comes to various areas of expertise in Minecraft. Fans never expected him to be the author of a few old fanfictions, though.

In 2014, the internet star wrote four fanfictions, now deleted as all his posts were erased from the Hypixel forums. That said, the fanfictions have been archived and preserved by certain fans, so it's still possible to read all four of them to this day.

The titles of his fanfictions were: Revolution, A Blitz Story, Demons, Faced With Kings, and Civil War.

2) Invited to Ph1LzA's wedding

During one of Ph1LzA's streams, he briefly discussed the plans for his wedding. He laughed about how the guest list was affected by the wedding taking place on the same day as the Minecraft Championships.

Phil stated that he had invited Technoblade but realized that he likely wouldn't come due to his participation in MCC:

"We realized we invited Techno, and he's also going to be in the tournament. We invited him to be nice, but we know he's not going because of Minecraft, dude!"

1) Parents are separated

In a Q&A from July 2016, Technoblade was asked if his parents support him doing YouTube. He talked very briefly about the situation with his parents, saying:

"Well, I mean, my parents are going through a divorce which I'm pretty sure means they're legally obliged to be competitively supportive of whatever I do. This is probably why they've allowed me to make these terrible life decisions. So, yeah, pretty much."

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far