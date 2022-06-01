TommyInnit, Technoblade, Ph1LzA, and Wilbur Soot confirmed to not be participating in Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2022

On May 31, 2022, Scott "Smajor" Major revealed, while on a livestream, that all four members of Sleepy Bois Inc (consisting of Technoblade, TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot, and Ph1LzA) would not be participating in Minecraft Championship Pride 2022.

The Minecraft Championships (also known as "MCC") are a monthly series of invite-only events that debuted on November 17, 2019. The Noxcrew and Smajor have been collaboratively working on and holding the event since its debut.

MCC generally consists of ten teams pitted against each other in a sequence of nine minigames designed to test a variety of skills within Minecraft. These skills can range from anything as talent-oriented as parkour, in-game movement, or player-versus-player combat, to general skills like problem solving.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ MCC Pride: 2022🏳️‍⚧️



Coming to the Decision Dome on Saturday 18th June 🏳️‍MCC Pride: 2022🏳️‍⚧️Coming to the Decision Dome on Saturday 18th June 🏳️‍🌈MCC Pride: 2022🏳️‍⚧️ Coming to the Decision Dome on Saturday 18th June👑 https://t.co/NSDNK8D4Jq

MCC Pride 2022 is the fourth non-canon event of the second season of the Minecraft Championships. The event will be primarily for charity, being held in support of the LGBTQ+ Pride Month of June by raising money for The Trevor Project.

Sleepy Bois Inc confirmed to not compete in Minecraft Championship Pride 2022

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Scott announced to disheartened fans of the event that Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, and Technoblade (collectively known as "Sleepy Bois Inc" or "SBI") would not be participating in Minecraft Championship Pride 2022.

Scott is primarily known for creating the ten, four-player teams that make up each MCC. It's not uncommon for fans to donate to his streams and ask whether or not certain competitors will be participating in an upcoming MCC event.

After a donation message inquired about SBI taking part in the event, Scott stated:

"Technoblade is not in it. I asked, Techno didn't want to. Which is totally valid! Tommy is not in it, he is busy. Phil is not in it, he is busy. And Wilbur is not in it, he is busy. So, all of SBI is actually not in pride month. That's all I will say."

Obviously, fans were crestfallen to hear that none of SBI would be participating in MCC Pride 2022. That being said, their lack of participation this time around didn't come as much of a shock.

Technoblade is still recovering from surgeries that helped remove the cancerous tumor that was in his right arm. Before MCC Pride 2021, Scott had stated that Technoblade wouldn't be participating in as many events as he used to, but that he would try and participate in charity/non-canon championships if he felt up to it.

However, Tommy, Wilbur and Phil will all be attending VidCon 2022 in Anaheim, CA from June 22 to June 25. MCC Pride 2022 is on June 18, so it's not unreasonable to assume that their travel plans for the convention might be the reason that they can't compete in the event.

Minecraft Championship Pride 2022 will take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 08.00 PM BST. For other timezones, this would be 11.30 PM IST, 3.00 PM EST, 02.00 PM CST, and 12.00 PM PST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far