10 best Minecraft 'rich' skins

With suitable Minecraft skin, players can live a life of luxury by outfitting their avatar with expensive clothes and accessories. Skins are one of the first ways Minecraft players can express themselves, so players will want to find the right one.

Your skin will show others your personality to some extent or showcase what you're a fan of. Regardless, if players want to give off an air of wealth with their skin, there are several great options. Many of these can be found via Minecraft Marketplace or skin aggregation websites like The Skindex or NameMC.

These Minecraft skins project a high-wealth look

10) Rich Dude by PsychCheetah

A boy skin with a money-loving twist (Image via PsychCheetah/The Skindex)

The "boy" and "girl" skins are some of the most modded templates for Minecraft skins, and this one is undoubtedly focused on money. A gold chain rests around his neck, complete with a black top, white pants, and green trim around his top and pants. A large dollar sign rests on the back of the top, and this skin even has green eyes. He's seeing nothing but money on the horizon.

9) The Rich Ferrari Guy by EnderGaming23

The iconic red and gold Ferrari colors adorn this skin's jacket (Image via EnderGaming23/The Skindex)

Ferrari is one of the most profitable and well-known luxury car companies globally. Because of this, it's no surprise that some players have added skins paying homage to it.

This skin is decked out with shades and a red and gold jacket emblazoned with Ferrari's iconic logo on its back. Sadly, this particular skin customization doesn't come with a supercar, but it still looks like the user of this skin has a love of fast and flashy rides.

8) VC Rich Villager by VillagerSheepMan

This villager has done well for himself (Image via VillagerSheepMan/The Skindex)

Minecraft's villagers often look quite humble as they go about their work. Not so with this particular Minecraft skin, which features a well-dressed villager.

This villager has found the path to success, complete with a suit jacket, gold-trimmed hat, and large gold watch. It may not have been through farming or armorsmithing, but regardless, players can lord their immeasurable wealth over their fellow villagers when donning this skin.

7) Rich Steve by JustKezhek

This skin discards Steve's shirt for an elaborate robe (Image via JustKezhek/The Skindex)

Minecraft's iconic character Steve could use some improvements. Sporting just an aqua-colored shirt and some ordinary pants, Steve requires pizazz. Thanks to this skin by JustKezhek, he gets a considerable upgrade, complete with a gold-trimmed jacket and a curly mustache.

This version of Steve has turned his time in Minecraft into a lucrative business venture, and his wealth is apparent from head to toe.

6) The Golden King by Nexby

This king's golden armor shines as bright as the sun (Image via Nexby/The Skindex)

This skin perfectly fits a medieval Minecraft look that still exudes wealth and power. A kingly armor set adorns this skin, essentially dripping with gold and featuring diamonds in the chestplate and helmet.

On the battlefield, enemies of a player wearing this skin will notice their kingly presence immediately. It's not quite clear where this king got his immaculate golden armor, but he never misses an opportunity to show it off before his subjects.

5) Diamond Sword Business Man by DJRGuyminecraft

This skin might be a little goofy, but diamond skin is a nice touch (Image via DJRGuyminecraft/The Skindex)

Combining the elegance of a suit with the popular Derp Face skin, this skin is both wealthy and comedic. Players donning this skin can become a well-dressed goofball, but at least they're a well-dressed goofball with diamond skin.

Considering how hard it is to find diamonds in Minecraft often, this skin would be worth quite a few diamonds if it could be broken down into a crafting grad. Sadly, that isn't possible, but the skin still looks great and is suitable for a laugh.

4) Rich Boy by Huggebuggare

This skin may look a little odd when it moves, but is still intricately detailed (Image via Huggarebuggare/The Skindex)

Unusually using Minecraft's character model, this skin is unconventional but looks great. Players could play as a short king holding up a chest, likely full of high-quality items if it was possible to open it.

This skin can look strange when players walk around and interact with objects, but otherwise, it's a very detailed skin. As far as kings go, this skin is one of the more intriguing in the large collective of skins available to players.

3) Designer Steve by Adam26315

Instead of the regal look, Steve dons designer clothes in this skin (Image via Adam26135/The Skindex)

Another Steve skin modification, this Minecraft skin foregoes flashy robes for designer clothes. Steve dons a black hat, designer shirt and pants, and even a nice pack on his side.

Sadly, this pack doesn't provide additional inventory space, but this skin's black/white/gray color scheme is aesthetically pleasing. The contrast between the different shades lets other players know that this version of Steve is very much dressed to impress, even while he's in the mines or roaming the forest.

2) Diamond Creeper by Rawrz1234

This creeper skin exudes a certain flashiness, even if it doesn't gain diamond-like durability (Image via Rawrz1234/The Skindex)

Altered creeper skins are some of the most popular in the community, and this skin is a perfect example. Players will undoubtedly catch more than a few eyes when entering a room with this skin, as the combination of diamonds and a creeper is begging to be noticed.

The blue-green diamond hue shows players that this creeper has risen above his station, made of one of the game's most rare resources. Having arms is also a plus, which other creepers sadly haven't managed to obtain.

1) Skeleton King by HARDERSTYLES

Even in death, this king remains opulent (Image via HARDERSTYLES/The Skindex)

Nobody lives forever, even kings who live in castles that touch the sky. However, not all kings stay dead, and this skin features an undead skeleton king. Despite not having any flesh to speak of, this king skin makes up for it with a black robe with gold trim.

A golden crown adorns his head, and a menacing visage ensures that his subjects take him seriously. The black and gold color contrast is incredibly pleasing to the eye and still allows this skin to blend into the shadows fairly well.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen