How to add cars in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Minecraft players that are tired of riding about in minecarts can take their transportation game to the next level by downloading and installing an add-on or mod featuring cars, trucks, and other automobiles.

Thanks to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's marketplace, players can find a huge plethora of mods and/or add-ons that allow them to coast around their world in style. Some downloads such as World of Cars even showcase massive areas filled with roads, races, and even ramps for jumps.

This takes a player's means of getting around several steps further, providing fun tracks and trick spots on top of the ability to drive about at a much more considerable speed compared to minecarts, horses, or traversing a world on foot.

Minecraft: Downloading car mods

Although Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players on Windows can technically download add-ons and mods from third-party sources and install them, using the marketplace is also a viable option while being considerably easier.

To access the marketplace, all players need to do is to select the marketplace button on their main menu. Most car content in the marketplace is made available through custom maps, so players can filter their search for the right car map there, or they can simply search keywords such as "cars" or "race" in the marketplace's search field.

There are tons of car mods, maps, and add-ons in Minecraft's marketplace. Picking one piece of content in a sea of thousands can be daunting. Below players can find some great options for cars via the marketplace:

World of Cars (1,340 Minecoins)

City Living 2 (1,340 Minecoins)

Mini Cars (830 Minecoins)

City Cars (1,170 Minecoins)

Once players have found the right content for their Minecraft world, they'll likely need to purchase some Minecoins (or Tokens on the PS4 version of Bedrock Edition) if they haven't already.

This will cost real-world money via microtransactions, but players often also have the choice of paying for Minecraft marketplace content directly without purchasing Minecoins. For players who aren't exactly pleased with the exchange rate of real-world currency and Minecraft's virtual currency, paying directly may be preferable.

Since most car content comes in the form of maps, players will want to download the content they desire and then head back to their main menu.

Once there, create a new world in single player or upload the map directly into a Minecraft realm. It's even possible to use the map in some circumstances for a hosted multiplayer server, but this can be restricted depending on the hardware players are playing Bedrock Edition on.

Regardless, when creating a new world, players will have a menu full of accessible custom maps available to them that have been purchased from the marketplace.

All they need to do is select the desired car-themed map and hop into the game, the world should be generated quickly, and before players know it, they'll be cruising around in style.

