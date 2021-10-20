How to use the Marketplace in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

For Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players who have been curious about that button at the bottom of their main menu, diving into the Minecraft Marketplace can be a source of tons of content to augment the gameplay experience.

An easily navigable menu-based GUI allows Minecraft players to scroll through a growing assortment of downloadable goodies such as texture packs, hand-crafted maps, mini-games, skin packs, and more.

By clicking on the Marketplace button at the bottom of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's main menu, players will be presented with a number of options, with some of the most popular and trending downloads taking place front and center.

Minecraft: Using the Minecraft Marketplace

The basic layout of Minecraft Marketplace, showcasing popular downloads as well as the player's current currency count in the top right (Image via Mojang)

The sheer amount of Minecraft content available in the game's marketplace can be surprising, but Mojang has made the virtual store easy to navigate. While some pieces of content are free to download, many will cost Minecoins (or Tokens on Minecraft for PS4), which can be obtained by clicking the plus symbol in the top right of the screen next to the Minecoin counter.

This virtual currency will cost real-world money via microtransactions but can be exchanged for the desired content.

Also listed at the top right of the screen is the "My Content" button, which will list all the downloadable content a player has purchased and keep track of things such as Minecraft Realms Plus and other subscriptions the player may have been paying for.

As players scroll down the Minecraft Marketplace, they'll find content listed into trays and categorized in many ways. By using these categories, players can find new, themed, best-selling, pop culture, and even staff-picked favorites of curated content.

Content in the marketplace is made and uploaded by content creators, who receive compensation when players download their releases.

Content is also categorized in small buttons near the featured releases by what purpose they fill. For example, skin packs, worlds, as well as texture packs, and miscellaneous add-ons all have their own respective buttons to filter results.

For Minecraft gamers who know exactly what content they're looking for, they can click the search button in the top right of the screen to find specific releases. Once they find what they're searching for, players can click the thumbnail and proceed to the purchase page.

On the purchase page, Minecraft Marketplace will show the price in either Minecoins/Tokens or real-world currency to download the content. Most purchase pages also come with an accompanying description of the content, screenshot galleries, and user ratings of the product.

Similar to the main marketplace menu, players can also find categories here that show content related to the current product being viewed and more releases that the product's content creator has also produced.

To purchase a piece of content, simply click the button showing the cost in Minecoins/Tokens or real-world currency depending on what the player is comfortable using (free content doesn't require this).

Doing so will subtract the Minecoin price from the player's total or charge a valid payment option for the required amount to download the content. It will then appear on the player's "My Content" page and can be used in-game!

