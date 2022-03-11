Minecraft Redditor makes a phenomenal artwork of Steve

Steve is one of the most popular video game characters of all time. Since Minecraft debuted, he's ascended to join the likes of Mario, Link, Lara Croft, Pac-Man, and more. Nearly everyone knows who Steve is in this context.

That makes him the subject of a lot of fan adoration. It tends to show itself in different ways, but art is popular. This Minecraft Redditor decided to draw Steve in their style, which is excellent. Check it out below.

Minecraft player recreates Steve in his own art style

Artists are exceptional talents. Their ability to recreate anything in its distinctive form is to be envied. In this case, it's Steve, the block-headed, square video game character that has been beautifully brought to life.

The art comes from u/Annazebanana on Reddit. Their recreation of Steve looks exceptional. All aspects are there: a classic teal shirt, blue pants, brown hair, and even an iron sword.

This version of Steve has a beard, though it is debatable whether or not the dark u-shape on Steve's in-game face is a beard or his mouth. Either way, the drawing is of Steve, even if he's not in block form and looks much more human.

This version of Steve is quite muscular, which makes sense given how strong Steve is. The ability to carry up to 36 stacks of something weighty (diamond blocks perhaps) can't be understated.

Steve (Image via u/Annezebanana on Reddit)

Regardless, the drawing is an excellent work of art on its own. Not many people can do something like this, and it should be celebrated. The community seems to agree, as the post has 12 thousand upvotes in just 15 hours at the time of writing.

The comments were filled with positive reactions, with a few people noticing similarities to a certain celebrity. If there's ever a live-action Minecraft movie, they'll know who to call to play Steve, and that's Hugh Jackman.

Others were just in awe of the talent.

There's plenty of art shared on the Minecraft Reddit page, but few are as good as this one. It truly deserves all the praise it's getting.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar