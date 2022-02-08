Minecraft Redditor puts massive effort in first Minecraft Blender Render

Minecraft players often use the game to create beautiful works of art. The game is based on building, but not everything is a house or a statue. Sometimes, builds and creations get made solely for artistic purposes and the viewer's pleasure.

Blender and other add-ons help players do just that. These are specially made to allow gamers to create things like this Minecraft Redditor did. Check it out below.

Minecraft Blender allows Redditor to create incredible first render

This particular render comes courtesy of u/Axule_ on Reddit. It's a stunning work of art showcasing an outstretched hand holding a rose. All blocks used in this creation are in the vanilla version of the game.

If players were to take a closer look, they'd likely recognize many of them. The rose is expected to be made with red wool or red concrete. The use of texture packs and shaders allows players to alter how blocks look and effectively make things like this render.

At least one commenter was impressed and thought that Optifine, a popular aesthetic mod, was being used.

Several commenters were impressed with the work as it's one of the most beautiful renders seen in a while. The community at large likes it, too, as it has garnered nearly 2,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

Several comments were left in awe (Image via r/Minecraft)

The Blender add-on (and similar ones) is made for Java Edition players. Bedrock Edition gamers will have to build things like this manually. It's also used to create animations.

According to The Duck Cow, Mcprep is a popular version of the Blender add-on that gamers create things like this.

"MCprep is a blender python add-on to make Minecraft renders and animations easier and faster. It automatically sets up better materials, imports fully animatable mob rigs, and can replace plain world-export models with 3D modeled and animated blocks, such as wind-swaying grass and wheat."

It's unclear which particular add-on was used for this build, but they all serve the same purpose, and that's to give people a stellar work of art.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar