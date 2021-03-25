5 Best Minecraft animations from Reddit (March 2021)

Minecraft artists have been making animated shorts about the game since its debut in the gaming world.

Minecraft animations were first made popular all the way back in 2012 when a huge Coldplay parody video called "Fallen Kingdom" came out on YouTube. This parody video was the first Minecraft animation many young players saw at the time and inspired multitudes of new builds, animations, and gamers.

Since then Minecraft animations have flourished on sites and forums like r/Minecraft and r/Blender. Here are a few of the top animated Minecraft videos from Reddit this month.

5 Great Minecraft animations from Reddit

#1 - Covid inspired

Covid animation (Image via u/LusinMohinder on Reddit)

Redditor u/LusinMohinder made a video depicting life under lockdown. Players can definitely relate to the mundanity felt world-wide by the Covid-19 lockdown, and this animation does a fantastic job of presenting the average adult's experience with the lockdown lifestyle. The animation was done splendidly, and definitely deserves a bit more love from the subreddit. Check out the animator here.

#2 - Chest and sword loop

Minecraft chest and sword animation (Image via u/VeryVeryBoredGuy on Reddit)

Minecraft artist u/VeryVeryBoredGuy created this magical chest and sword looped animation. It features a chest opening and a sword rising above it with lightning-like blue static accumulating around the sword. This was a job well done for u/VeryVeryBoredGuy, and hopefully, they'll post more of their work to the subreddit.

#3 - Rise up

Minecraft animation artist u/Jaren623 posted this Minecraft animated video to the r/Minecraft subreddit three days ago. This is YouTuber Jayk's Minecraft animation with a FatRat song overdubbed on it. This animation was inspired by Hypixel Skywars and includes some stunning colors and seamless animation.

#4 - Minecraft inspired cottage

Artist u/Sgelk created this gorgeous animation based on a Minecraft cottage build. The animation features crystal clear water and a seamless blend of color and imagery. The way they animated the character jumping into the water was flawless. Hopefully, this artist creates more animated shorts in the future, as they're incredibly talented. Check out their YouTube channel or click on the video above to see their creation.

#5 - First time's charm

First timer's Minecraft animation (Image via u/Alert-Payment717 on Reddit)

The animation above was created by first-time animator u/Alert-Payment717. This artist created a very nice Minecraft animation despite it being their first creation. The transitions are unique, and the camera angles give a perspective not usually seen in animated shorts. This Minecraft player has a plethora of Minecraft content on their Reddit, and it's exciting to see what they will come out with next!

