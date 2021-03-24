5 Best Minecraft map art pieces from Reddit (March 2021)

Minecraft is full of artistic players, who often make fan art outside of the game. But some players take their artistic skills into Minecraft and create large builds on the floor of the world.

These artists take in-game art to a whole other level and fill up an entire maps' worth of blocks with their artwork. When the artist then pulls up the map for that area, the image will appear instead of the terrain below. This is how artists create massive map art pieces in Minecraft.

Recently, the r/Minecraft subreddit has been full of dedicated artists and players creating these giant map arts. Here are a few picks from the past week.

5 top Minecraft map art pieces from Reddit this week

#1 - Peter Griffin

Peter Griffin Minecraft map art (Image via u/rynan_5six7 on Reddit)

Minecraft Redditor u/rynan_5six7 has created one of the best pieces of art this week. This Peter Griffin inspired map art took u/rynan_5six7 several hours to create on survival Minecraft. This is an absolutely massive build, and incredibly, they were able to make it without using world edit or creative blocks. Members and the Minecraft community absolutely loved this build.

#2 - Invader Zim

Invader Zim Minecraft map art (Image via u/MrSpinn on Reddit)

This map art piece is yet another TV show-inspired piece, this time from Invader Zim. It was created by Minecraft Redditor u/MrSpinn, created in a survival world. The Minecraft community loved this piece as well, as it was trending on the Hot page in the r/Minecraft subreddit.

Advertisement

#3 - Lizard creature

Colorful lizard Minecraft map art (Image via u/bageje17 on Reddit)

Minecraft Redditor u/bageje17 created this large colorful lizard Minecraft map art piece in an all-survival world. This post blew up on the r/Minecraft subreddit, and in the comments, the creator of the post, u/bageje17. even says that the positive response really made their day. This map art looks like it took forever to create, and it's good to see that the community loved it just as much as u/bageje17.

#4 - Shiny Latios

Shiny Latios Minecraft map art (Image via u/HeldipFills on Reddit)

Advertisement

Minecraft Redditor u/HeldipFills posted this map art piece to the r/Minecraft subreddit earlier this week, and surprisingly, it didn't blow up in the community. This was a massive build, well deserving of attention. The creator clearly spent a lot of time creating a nice rendition of these characters for the map art. Minecraft player u/HeldipFills said they've done map art builds in the past, but have rarely posted it online.

#5 - Dog with Sombrero

Minecraft Dog with sombrero map art (Image via u/coco22642 on Reddit)

Redditor u/coco22642 created this Minecraft map art of their friend's dog in their Minecraft world. This was also created in survival like many of the other posts in this article. The post was uploaded to the subreddit about a day ago, and like the previous post, has not received the attention it deserves. Hopefully, u/coco22642 will post more of their map art pieces in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains only the author's opinion.