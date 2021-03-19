5 Minecraft 2D digital fanart posts from Reddit (March 2021)

Many people in the Minecraft community are not only avid Minecraft players and enthusiasts but talented artists as well. Looking through the r/Minecraft subreddit is a key example of this phenomenon. Artists from all walks of life and places around the world can come together and make fan art about one of the best games in the world.

This list includes 2D digital fanart made by fans found on the r/Minecraft subreddit in the past week. These artists have dedicated their time to creating their take on Minecraft, here are some of the top picks from the past week.

5 Digital fanart Minecraft posts

#1 - Minecraft but more realistic

Exposed dirt mountain and wandering trader (Image via u/4our_of_DiAmoNds on Reddit)

This amazing rendition by Redditor u/4our_of_DiAmoNds puts a realistic, stylized spin on the Minecraft world. This image features a wandering trader and an exposed mountain. u/4our_of_DiAmoNds is actually a group of artists formerly working together to create concept art, and now working separately on their own respective projects. Instagram artist negg4dia is responsible for the illustration above, and Tealer_idk is the other group member who now creates Minecraft-related YouTube videos.

#2 - Wither Skeleton

Wither Skeleton w/ sword (Image via u/LucianoRomanJr on Reddit)

This digital Wither Skeleton, created by artist u/LucianoRomanJr, looks both epic and deadly. u/LucianoRomanJr is a talented artist most commonly creating fanart for Minecraft, Terraria, Transformers, and DC. This Wither Skeleton is only one recent example of the masterpieces that u/LucianoRomanJr creates. For more of his work visit his Reddit and Patreon.

#3 - A desert temple in greater detail

Desert temple fanart (Image via u/Im-Trapped-In-Here on Reddit)

Artist u/Im-Trapped-In-Here is responsible for creating this masterpiece of art. The piece showcases a massive desert temple looming over a tiny explorer and their dog. The amount of detail that went into this piece is incredible. Redditor u/Im-Trapped-In-Here has been creating digital art on Reddit for a while and has an extensive portfolio.

#4 - Disloyalty short comic

Trident Minecraft comic (Image via u/Timothis1213 on Reddit)

Disloyalty is a comedic cartoon take on the Loyalty Trident Enchantment in Minecraft. In Minecraft, the Loyalty enchantment returns tridents to the player after they throw them; however, in this comic, the trident hits the player instead of coming back peacefully. Artist u/Timothis1213u/Timothis1213u/Timothis1213 is responsible for the light-hearted comic. Their artwork is refreshing and colorful, and this is only one example of their comics. u/Timothis1213 has numerous posts on Reddit and Instagram with only more to come along in the future.

#5 - Realistic Enderman

Realistic enderman (Image via u/Mechamichal on Reddit)

Artist and Redditor u/Mechamichal created this realistic version of an enderman, and if seen in-game this would be absolutely terrifying. u/Mechamichal did a great job of personifying the simple Enderman from Minecraft, so great that commenters on the post even considered adding this artwork to a texture pack. u/Mechamichal is a newer artist on Reddit with only a few posts, hopefully, u/Mechamichal will post more of their content on the site in the future.