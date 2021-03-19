5 best Minecraft texture pack ideas from Reddit (March 2021)

Texture packs have been a proven way to spice up gameplay and add more dimension to the 2D Minecraft world as players know it. For years, gamers have been creating, downloading, and playing with different texture packs.

Texture packs are resource packs that customize the feel and look of the player's Minecraft game. They can change certain items in the game to look 3D or maybe even more pixelated. Texture packs can include every item in the game or just a few, and there's a lot of variability between packs.

The r/Minecraft and r/mctexturepacks subreddits are full of Minecraft artists and developers who have created unique texture packs. This list wasn't able to include every texture pack posted on the subreddits, but it does highlight a few of the best options found from the forums this month.

New and unique Minecraft texture packs

#1 - Devorian Steampunk Texture Pack

u/Dark_Sheep_studio is the official Reddit account for an indie development studio from the Czech Republic, who created the Devorian Steampunk Texture Pack.

This pack is a huge change from vanilla Minecraft. It has a much more realistic take on the world and adds lighting and shader effects to the game. The developers are still adding textures to certain items and blocks, with the goal of five new textured items each month.

There is a free download of the pack here, but players will need to have Java Edition and OptiFine installed beforehand.

#2 - Huge Variant Pack

Different duck variations (Image via Reddit)

Redditor u/tipoudi is working on a large variant texture pack. The Reddit post detailing it included 11 pictures featuring mobs players all know and love in a new light. This texture pack aims to create a different look for each animal, depending on which biome or area they're in.

The texture pack is still in development, but u/tipoudi will release it on the Reddit forums when finished with the development.

#3 - Smooth Pixel Pack

Sneak peek (Image via u/sockpuppetwastaken on Reddit)

Redditor u/sockpuppetwastaken posted this gorgeous texture pack to the subreddit earlier today (March 18th). According to this user, this is an unfinished 1.8 texture pack, with plans to be finished sometime soon in the future.

TheRedditor also mentioned potentially creating a texture pack for the 1.17 update after it came out, but this is unconfirmed. This pack is currently unavailable to download, but fans can monitor this user and their Twitter account for the download link and future updates.

#4 - Next Gen Minecraft

Redditor u/Dmitriy_DG3D has been working on a Next-Gen Minecraft Stylized Resource Pack these past few months. In this gorgeous render, the magma and ores are so 3D realistic players will feel like they could touch them.

He has been creating on the r/Minecraft subreddit for quite some time now. The user is a well-respected Minecraft artist and even has a website. This texture pack can be downloaded here.

#5 - Pixelated Pack

New pixelated texture pack (Image via u/CYPEKrOwn on Reddit)

Redditor u/CYPEKrOwn is working on a new pixelated texture pack. They've previously created an older pixelated pack, but this is the new and updated version.

This user is a newer and underrated contributor on the subreddit and claims to have a much more active Minecraft influence on their Twitter account. The Redditor says the pack will be released and ready for download in the coming few weeks.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.