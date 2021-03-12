6 best skin and texture packs in Minecraft

Some of the best skin and texture packs can be found right inside the Minecraft store.

Skin packs give players new outfits that can be applied to the character, so that they don’t have to just use the generic model. Players who want to buy their character some new bling should navigate to the Minecraft store and browse through the packs.

Players who play the console edition of minecraft will automatically be rewarded the default skin pack for free. This skin pack comes with 16 skins to choose from that all have different looks.

Here are a few cool skin and texture packs from the shop:

6 cool skin and texture packs in the Minecraft store!

The Adventure Time Mashup

The adventure time pack is a mash up between the popular cartoon show, Adventure Time, and Minecraft.

This skin pack was released in May of 2017, but it is still heavily used today. The Adventure Time skin pack includes 51 skins that players may equip, a texture pack, and one world.

This mashup includes skins of all of the favorite Adventure Time characters, including but not limited to, Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegumm, Fionna, Lumpy Space Princess, Ice King, BMO, Lady Unicorn, and Lemongrab.

On console, the skin pack costs only $5.99, which is a fair price for 51 skins, a texture pack, and a world!

Gamer Mobs

Gamer Mobs is a Minecraft skin pack that includes eight skins that look like in-game creatures.

This pack includes skins of the enderman, creeper, zombie, slime, ghast, pigman, spider, and the skeleton. It customizes the creatures as “pro gamers,” which can make the character look like a real life gamer.

Players who like the creatures in Minecraft, and are also a fan of gaming, will like this amazing skin pack that fits both of those categories. In addition to all the cool features included with this pack, it only costs 99 cents, or 160 tokens.

This skin pack is also very colorful, so players can brighten up the world a little.

Glitched Teens

The glitched teen skin pack includes eight skins with very unique features. The skins in this pack seem to look pixelated, or with missing textures.

The skins in this pack also include very unique names for each skin, including: fusion, missing texture, screen tear, bugged, dematerialised, transferred, complied, and phase through.

This pack is available for only 160 tokens, or players may buy it for 99 cents. This skin pack makes the player's character have a glitchy effect.

Star Wars Mashup

This pack is a mashup between Star Wars and Minecraft. This pack includes 36 skins, one world, and one texture pack!

The included skins in this pack are well known characters in the Star Wars movies including, but not limited to: The Mandalorian, IG-11 and the child, Moff Gideon, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, and Yoda.

This pack costs 1340 tokens, or $7.99. When players purchase this pack, they will be able to load the Star Wars world, and play as one of the Star Wars characters that came along with the purchase.

Toy Story Mashup

This pack is a mashup between the famous film Toy Story, and Minecraft. This pack includes 29 skins, one world, and one texture pack. This pack costs only $7.99 or 1340 tokens.

The world includes places like Andy’s bedroom and Sid's bedroom, and the coolest part about this world is that the player is just as tiny as the toys. In this world, the player will be the size of an ant compared to the things inside of the room.

This pack includes some of the favorite Toy Story character skins, including: Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bo Peep, Rex, Emperor Zurg, Wheezy, Little Green Man, and more.

Stranger Things

This pack is for players who are huge fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things. This is a Stranger Things skin pack, and it costs only 490 tokens, or $2.99.

This skin pack includes 52 cool skins, including the main characters, Lucas, Mike, Eleven, Dustin, and Will. It also includes The Demogorgon skin, Hopper, Joyce, Steve, and other characters from the series.