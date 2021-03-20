5 fear-inducing Minecraft moments on Reddit

Every Minecraft player has had their fair share of jump-scares and close run-ins with mobs.

Whether a player falls unexpectedly into a ravine or a creeper spawns right next to them at night, all players know the heart-racing feeling that comes with playing Minecraft.

There are a few Redditors who shared these heart-racing moments with the rest of the Minecraft community. Here are some of the top picks from the lot.

5 heart-racing Minecraft moment from Reddit

#1 - There's a creeper in my house!

Moments before a creeper (Image via u/pacomaster28 on Reddit)

Redditor u/pacomaster28 posted this to the r/Minecraft forums a few months ago. In the video, u/pacomaster28 is walking down a set of stairs in the house when they run right into a creeper. Watch the video here to see the ending.

#2 - Lava Scare

Cobblestone and lava (Image via u/Swushiii on Reddit)

u/Swushiii posted this video clip to the subreddit over a year ago, and it's still searchable today on the web. Player u/Swushiii is making a cobblestone path across a lava lake down in the mines. As u/Swushiii finishes placing a small section, they turn around, only to see a zombie villager right behind them at the last second. Watch the video here to see.

#3 - Terrifying Immersion

Immersive mods and shaders (Image via u/Konkursipesa on Reddit)

Redditor u/Konkursipesa was hoping to use shaders, mods, and texture packs to create an all-immersive Minecraft experience. In the process, u/Konkursipesa realized this may have been a terrifying mistake when fighting mobs in the dark. In the video, the mobs practically disappear into the darkness even if they're only a few blocks away.

#4 - Firework Rocket Scare

Rocket flying (Image via u/minecraftjames on Reddit)

After what seemed like a treacherous Nether battle, Redditor u/minecraftjames decided to fly away from a Nether fortress via Firework Rockets. After jumping off of a ledge over lava, u/minecraftjames's rocket glitched and almost killed him. He fell directly into lava and caught fire. Good thing for u/minecraftjames, the firework worked almost immediately after hitting the lava. Watch the video to see.

#5 - Ravine Creeper

Exploring a ravine (Image via u/indierockie on Reddit)

Minecraft player u/indierockie was casually exploring a ravine in search of ores. After some impressive parkour jumping from block to block, u/indierockie spotted an iron vein. Just after spotting the iron, a creeper blew u/indierockie into the sky, and miraculously, u/indierockie landed on a cobblestone block with only half a heart. Watch the video here to see how lucky this player was.