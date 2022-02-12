Minecraft Redditor makes an IRL animation, everyone finds it cute and wholesome

Stop motion animation is generally not associated with Minecraft. It's a fun form of animation but it generally doesn't go with video games since they're already animated. But thanks to a LEGO set, one Minecraft Redditor brought those two things together.

Using an Alex LEGO minifigure, this player was able to create a short scene with a few other pieces of Minecraft added in. It's a good work of art that has left the community in awe.

Minecraft Redditor creates stop motion video with LEGOs

This beautiful animation comes courtesy of u/claaishere on Reddit. It's a simple animation, with only one minifigure and a few other LEGO pieces. Nevertheless, it's a good animation that makes good use of all its components.

Stop motion animation is difficult. Moving only one slight aspect of the scene every time while leaving everything else the same is no small feat. It takes a lot of time to accomplish, too.

The minifigure may have come out of a set like this (Image via LEGO)

The result of this particular animation has left the community in awe. The post has almost two thousand upvotes at the time of writing. The comments are filled with supportive messages and those who are undoubtedly looking forward to future animations.

One took note of a small detail in the animation that provided a nice touch.

Another felt like the post was great and brightened their day.

Nostalgia is something the game utilizes well. After all, it is nearly 13 years old. Many players who might not be playing anymore remember the game fondly, which is what one commenter pointed out.

LEGOs have been used in stop motion animation for a long time. This one is something special, though.

It even inspired one player to perhaps try and create their own, possibly in conjunction with the original poster.

These kind of projects don't come around very often. When they do, it's clear how much the Minecraft community loves and appreciates them. It's not often that a favorite game gets turned into a cute stop motion animation, after all.

