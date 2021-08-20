Top 5 mobs added by Minecraft community votings

In the long history of Minecraft, players have seen the addition of many new mobs. Most mobs are added by developers based on an update's theme. Sometimes, developers also like to take the community's opinion on what mob they should add next.

Developers provide fans with some options and ask them what they would like to see next in Minecraft. Mob votes are usually held on Twitter, and results are announced during Minecon Live events.

Players get to choose which they want in Minecraft by voting in Biome vote or Mob vote. This article lists down some of the best community-voted mobs added to Minecraft.

Community-voted mobs in Minecraft

5) Fox

At Minecon Earth 2018, the taiga biome won the biome vote thanks to the foxes. Many players voted for the taiga biome to get the cute foxes. Mojang added foxes in the 1.14 Village & Pillage update.

Players can find two kinds of foxes in Minecraft: regular orange foxes and snowy white foxes. Foxes spawn in the taiga, giant tree taiga, and snowy taiga biomes.

4) Pandas

Some players may not know that pandas were first added to Minecraft China. Panda won a mob vote held especially for Minecraft China by defeating Alligator, Golden Monkey, White-lipped deer, and White dolphin.

Soon after winning the mob vote, developers announced adorable pandas to Minecraft's global versions. However, developers have said that pandas in global editions have no relation to the Minecraft China mob vote.

3) Goats

Goats were added to Minecraft after players voted for Mountains in Biome Vote held at Minecon 2020. Mojang finally added goats in the latest Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update.

Mountain biomes are yet to arrive in Minecraft. Mountain biomes are planned for the upcoming 1.18 update. Right now, goats spawn in regular mountains.

2) Phantoms

At Minecon Earth 2017, fans chose between four mob designs: Barnacle, Phantom, Great Hunger, and Wildfire. The Minecraft community voted for Phantom, "The Monster of the Night Skies," as there were no flying monsters in the game back then.

1) Glow squids

Glow squid is the winner of the latest mob vote held at Minecon 2020. Glow squid won the vote by defeating Moobloom from Minecraft Earth and Iceologer from Minecraft Dungeons.

However, some players would say this vote was unfair since popular YouTubers like Dream and MrBeast asked their massive fanbase to vote for Glow squid. Nonetheless, glow squids were added to Minecraft in the 1.17 update.

This list is subjective and only reflects the opinion of the article's writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen