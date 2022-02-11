Minecraft Redditor builds a beautiful organic house in the game

Everyone recognizes a house built in vanilla Minecraft. The textures, blocks and general feel combine to make them a very familiar sight. However, when shaders, texture packs and mods come into the picture, it begins to get a little bit less familiar.

It's through the use of shaders and texture packs that stunning builds come to life. This one, a modern organic house, comes courtesy of a Minecraft Redditor who made great use of the textures to make one of the most beautiful houses in recent memory.

Minecraft Redditor builds stunning modern home

u/DOUGL4S1 on Reddit brings a genuine work of art to the community. Gamers everywhere have shown their appreciation for the post with nearly 500 upvotes and tons of positive comments at the time of writing.

This clearly took a long time to build as it is incredibly detailed. The use of shaders makes the majority of the blocks look nothing like vanilla Minecraft. In fact, if it wasn't posted to the subreddit, many people might not realize it's a build from the hit sandbox game at all.

An aerial view of the build (Image via u/DOUGL4S1 on Reddit)

One of the most difficult parts of building is getting the dimensions right. If one block is off, the whole build will be adversely affected. Detailed and large builds like this require great attention to detail and hard work.

That is never more evident than in the patio. Creating a circular-esque build is extremely difficult, given there are only squares in the game. Doing so around a tree and ensuring the build functions properly is no small feat.

A look at the patio and plant life (Image via u/DOUGL4S1 on Reddit)

The build has members of the community considering what it would be like to live in a house like this. Few of them would enjoy such living quarters if they were available.

It's unclear what shaders and texture packs are at work here, but what is obvious is that they work beautifully. This would undoubtedly not look quite as nice with vanilla textures.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul