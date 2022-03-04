5 best Minecraft futuristic style Skins

Minecraft is a game that has been around for a long time. It has been played by millions of people, and it is still going strong. The game is so popular because it allows players to create their own worlds and explore them. It also allows players to customize and personalize their appearance through the use of custom skins.

One of the most popular styles of skins that players love to create are skins that are futuristic in style. These skins are not just for fun, but they can be used in the game and for roleplay purposes inside futuristic worlds and servers.

Top 5 Minecraft skins that are futuristic in style

5) Megaman skin

Megaman skin (Image via Skinsmc)

Megaman is a video game character that has been around for decades. He is a special being that has the ability to change his shape and form. While many Minecraft fans may be too young to remember the Megaman games, they are international bestsellers.

This specific Megaman Minecraft skin is a great rendition of the well-known futuristic character. It features Megaman in all his glory with his trademark blue armor and deep sea blue eyes.

4) Cyber Enderman skin

Cybernetic Enderman Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This next skin is one that is very stylish and futuristic. It features a classic Enderman design but with many changes to give it a mysterious and cybernetic flair.

In terms of design, the skin is dark with several streaks of purple that match the color and tone with the eyes of the Enderman. If one thing's for sure, this skin will definitely turn heads with its mysterious look.

3) Futuristic Astronaut

Fearless futuristic space explorer (Image via SkinsMC)

A few would argue that space travel won't be part of a futuristic society. This skin will make even the most novice players look like fearless space explorers of the future. The suit is made to fit Minecraft's esthetic but still has all of the features that a modern-day spaceman would require.

With a black spacesuit, telemetric visor, and more, this skin is highly appropriate for any astronaut faring the depths of outer space.

2) Dystopian Robot Skin

Futuristic Robot skin (Image via SkinsMC)

In the future, it's likely that robots akin to the skin seen above will play a critical role in society. While this may sound Orwellian to some, it must be said this specific skin is rather trendy.

While this robot doesn't have human features such as eyes and a mouth, it does have a glowing blue head and a futuristic design that includes glowing blue lines on its body.

1) Cyborg Boy

Cyborg skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Last but not least, this epic futuristic cyborg skin represents a futuristic human that has been augmented by human-made technology. For those unaware, people usually refer to cyborgs as robots with a human personality.

If one thing's for sure, it's that the design of this Minecraft cyborg skin is nothing short of futuristic. There's even a robotic hand and monocle to make the user look like an actual cyborg.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu