Top 5 things known about archeology in Minecraft 1.20 update

Mojang has finally announced that it will be releasing the archeology feature in the Minecraft 1.20 update. It was announced way back in 2020, when the game was about to receive the Caves and Cliffs update. Due to several reasons, it kept getting delayed since it was present in the 1.19 The Wild Update either.

Find suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and start shoveling. Using the brush tool, reveal hidden items including pottery shards. Put four shards together to create a pot!



Of course, it is not the most craved feature in the community, but players are still delighted to see it being mentioned by Mojang and getting released in the upcoming update. The developers recently released an article that reveals all the information about it. This article contains a few points to remember.

5 important details about upcoming archeology feature in Minecraft v1.20 update

5) Desert temples to be the first dig site

Desert temple will be the first excavation site where users will find new block to brush in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang confirmed that desert temples will be the first dig site where players will be able to find new blocks from which hidden items can be obtained.

For quite some time, these were one of the oldest and most boring structures in the game. They haven't received any updates, and even new players know how to tackle the trap and get loot. However, they will now have a fresh feature attached to them.

Apart from that, the developers also mentioned that there will be several other dig sites in the game that will be revealed at a later date.

4) New block: Suspicious Sand

The new suspicious sand blocks will look extremely similar to regular variants but might have a different texture in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier, Mojang showcased that regular blocks like dirt, sand, etc. can be brushed to reveal new archeology items. However, the developers have slightly changed the mechanics by adding completely new blocks that need to be brushed. Hence, an addition called Suspicious Sand will be present and generate only in new desert temples.

Although there has not been much information about Suspicious Sand, we have noticed certain sand blocks that are slightly different in texture compared to regular variant in the pictures provided by Mojang.

It is safe to say that there will be several fresh blocks as the developers create new excavation sights in different locations.

3) New brush tool will be added

Brush will be a new tool that will allow players to dig items from certain blocks in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

As seen in the early footage from 2020, a new brush tool will be added with the archeology feature. It will be the primary choice that will be used to reveal the items hidden inside special blocks. However, nothing else has been told about the brush's crafting recipe, the method in which it should be used, etc.

2) Pottery shards and pots

Apart from random items, pottery shards can be found at dig sites and can be crafted into pots in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The archeology feature will mainly add new pottery shards and pot blocks that can be crafted. The shards will be special items that will be found only at various dig sites. Once several of them are obtained, players can combine four of them to create a pot, though the crafting method or recipe is still unknown.

These shards will have four different kinds of patterns on them: a diamond, a skeleton skull, a bow with an arrow drawn, and a stick man standing with their arms up.

1) Archeology feature will soon release in upcoming snapshots and beta previews

Keep an eye on latest snapshot and beta preview to check out archeology feature coming in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most exciting news about the feature is that players will easily be able to try it in a few days since it will be released in the upcoming snapshots and beta preview versions of the game.

Java Edition players can simply download snapshots by selecting the version in the official game launcher. Bedrock Edition users can search for it in the store app of the device they play on.

