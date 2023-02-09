How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest beta/preview has gone live today with version 1.19.70.22. The update features a few bug fixes, some parity changes with Java Edition, as well as tweaks to camel mobs and bamboo blocks, among other things.

Thanks to the wide accessibility of Bedrock Edition across multiple platforms, fans can access the beta/preview on Xbox consoles, Windows 10 Edition for PC, as well as Android and iOS devices.

However, opting in and downloading the new beta/preview requires different steps depending on the platform a player is enjoying Minecraft on.

Fortunately for fans, downloading it is simple and quick thanks to the new Minecraft Preview system, which has replaced the previous beta program for increased functionality.

Downloading Minecraft's latest beta/preview is easy thanks to the Preview Program

Minecraft Preview allows players to try new Bedrock previews easily and effectively (Image via Mojang)

As long as you have a copy of Bedrock Edition on your device, you should quickly be able to opt into the game's preview program.

Getting to the program itself and ensuring that you can download the preview can take a little effort and know-how, depending on the device. However, it shouldn't take long regardless of the platform.

Downloading the preview on Xbox

On the primary Xbox dashboard or Xbox Game Pass library screen, search for "Minecraft Preview" and click on the resulting product page. Select the download button, and the preview will be installed on your console. The preview will be separate from your standard Minecraft installation, so you'll want to be sure to select the preview's icon on your dashboard or library to play it.

Downloading the preview on Windows 10 PCs

Head to https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/minecraft-preview-for-windows/9p5x4qvlc2xr and sign in to your Microsoft credentials using the button in the top right of the page. You should be able to select the preview's download button from here. If you aren't able to find the download button on the page (Mojang has reported that it has some issues), you can also search for Minecraft Preview via the Microsoft Store app. If you have Xbox Game Pass for PC, you can also find the preview by opening the Xbox app and searching for it the same way you would on console. Lastly, you can use the official Minecraft Launcher, select Bedrock Edition on your sidebar, and choose "Preview" at the top of the splash page. You can then press the Install button to install and play the game.

Downloading the preview on Android

Head to the Google Play Store and navigate the game's official store page. Scroll down until you find a segment that reads "Join the beta" and press the Join link. After the signup completes (it takes a few minutes), your game app should begin updating to the preview version. After it finishes, simply tap on the app on your device and enjoy.

Downloading the preview on iOS

Head to https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ to sign up for the preview program through Apple's Testflight service. Depending on the number of players who have already signed up, you may have to wait a while until the program is no longer full. Otherwise, sign up using your Apple credentials as you would when logging into your account. Once you've successfully signed up for the Testflight Program, you'll need to update your game app to the latest version. This should only take a few moments, and you can then dive in and enjoy the new features. Keep in mind that you'll need to log in to the game and play at least once per month to avoid getting kicked out of Testflight and losing preview access.

That's all there is to it. Sure, it can take a few moments to get set up with the preview, but once you do, there are no strings attached.

As long as you have a legal copy of Bedrock Edition on your Mojang/Microsoft account, you can come back and access the new features for the latest preview whenever you wish.

