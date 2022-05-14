Minecraft player creates fast sand-placing machine

Any Minecraft player who has ever attempted to drain a large body of water or even an ocean knows just how tedious the process can be. Placing sand around the area in a circular pattern can take an absurd amount of time to do correctly. Anything that a player could do to speed up this process would indeed be a welcome addition — one Minecraft player actually managed to make this happen by using a machine.

How the process of draining generally works is that players find an area of the ocean they wish to drain, and then they place the relevant block down (sand and gravel blocks). Due to gravity, the sand or gravel will sink to the bottom of the ocean. If players keep placing the block in the same spot, the water will rise to the top. Players have to do this in a circular pattern around the area they're trying to drain, but with current methods, they can expect to spend hours doing this.

Minecraft Redditor creates fast-placing sand contraption

Recently on the r/Minecraft subreddit, a user named u/SGHQ posted a video featuring a slime-based piston contraption. In the video, u/SGHQ shows that when they place the sand down by the machine, it quickly propels it through the water to the bottom. This is much faster than normal gravity-based placement, which makes players wait until the block is placed before they can place the next one.

The machine in the clip is able to move blocks almost as fast as u/SGHQ can place them. And while this approach is much less time-consuming, it will still require players to be able to build this contraption. If they manage to do that, it will come in handy when players are attempting to place a straight line of sand across a part of water.

Needless to say, the community had a lot to say about the machine and voiced their views on this amazing contraption.

Many Redditors loved the genius idea presented by the OP

After witnessing the machine in action, many Redditors who had been in the sand-placing predicament before expressed their love for the build. They quickly took to the comments to pay their compliments to u/SGHQ with regard to the machine.

Many of them knew a lot of time would be saved by the machine and wanted to add this build to their own Minecraft worlds.

Some players regretted not having this machine during their own draining sessions

Draining an ocean can be a very slow process (Image via u/SGHQ/Reddit)

There's no doubt that a solid chunk of the player's time is required to drain an ocean monument. Some players had flashbacks to their own time in the game attempting to remove sand and joked about the experience in the comments.

Perhaps in the future, there will be more builds that can make draining more appealing and not take up a lot of time.

It goes without saying Minecraft would love to have one of these machines at their disposal.

