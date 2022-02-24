Gravel in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Gravel is a block that generates in many areas in Minecraft. It is a gravity-affected block with a few different applications.

Often found near water sources in Minecraft worlds, gravel is a relatively easy block to find and harvest. Breaking gravel can lead to the dropping of flint, a helpful material in its own right.

Gravel generates naturally on beaches, near rivers, and in windswept gravelly hill biomes. Moreover, it often generates underground, mixed in with the likes of dirt, stone, andesite, and diorite. Once acquired, gravel can be used in a few different ways.

Uses of gravel in Minecraft

Concrete powder can be created using gravel and other materials (Image via Mojang)

As a crafting component in Minecraft, gravel blocks can be utilized in various crafting recipes. It can be used to craft coarse dirt and different versions of concrete powder.

Players can combine gravel blocks with ordinary dirt blocks to create coarse dirt. For concrete powder, players can combine gravel, sand, and a corresponding dye for a color of their choosing. However, if players want to create white, blue, brown, or black dye, they can use other materials in place of dye. Specifically, they can implement bone meal, lapis lazuli, cocoa beans, or ink sacs, respectively.

Fairly enough, novice-level fletcher villagers also desire gravel blocks. There is a 50% chance of them offering a certain trade pertaining to gravel in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Meanwhile, there is a 2/3 chance of this happening in Java Edition.

A novice-level or higher fletcher will occasionally offer to buy ten gravel blocks and one emerald in exchange for ten flint. In a way, players can see this as a conversion of gravel blocks into flint for an emerald.

Players can also kill certain mobs using gravel in Minecraft. This is because gravel has the ability to fall since it is influenced by gravity, unlike some other blocks in the game.

If a block underneath a gravel block is broken, the gravel block will fall until it rests on another block. Gravel can fall onto the head of a player or entity, causing slow suffocation over time. This has even led to certain mob farm designs.

Players should also be aware of gravel's possible suffocation threat. They should be careful when digging upwards, as gravel can often fall on unsuspecting players and suffocate them.

