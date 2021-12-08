5 best Minecraft 1.18 farms for survival

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs released a little over a week ago, so tons of players have been trying out the game and seeing what's new. Survival is always the most popular game mode in Minecraft because it's the most challenging and rewarding.

Obtaining items can be a struggle in Survival, though. Creating automatic farms is an easy way to get items quickly, so it's more helpful for Survival than in Creative or other modes. Here are the best ones players are using after the 1.18 update.

Best automatic Survival farms in Minecraft 1.18

5) Crop farm

Crop farms, thus far, have largely been able to only automate one half of the farming process: collection. They can't really automate the planting process, but by using water and pistons and hoppers, players can set the farm to automatically wash away the crops.

This will drop them in the hoppers and then into chests. Players do have to plant them again, but it will automatically farm them when they're ready.

4) Wool farm

This one can be tricky because getting a sheep into a one block space can be difficult. Once it's done, though, it's a great farm to get wool, which can be used for crafting and trading to shepherd villagers.

It's a slower process because it requires the wool to grow back, but it's easier than doing it manually.

3) Ore farm

One thing that the update changed was the frequency of ore spawns, especially diamonds. For the ores that drop raw items, like copper and iron, automatic smelting farms are great.

Ore farms are very useful (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can use hoppers, chests and furnaces to make a very useful automatic farm for their ores and raw items so they can do other tasks and not have to worry about moving the items over and replacing them.

2) Sugar cane farm

Sugar cane is one of the most useful items in survival, whether for crafting books, making sugar or trading with librarians for emeralds. Having an automatic sugar cane farm is one of the best ways to get it without having to wait and farm it manually. That stays true after the 1.18 update.

matthew ⁎̩͙ ⁑̩͙̩͙ ⁂̩̩͙͙ @posca_MA me on my minecraft house balcony overlooking my automatic sugar cane farm me on my minecraft house balcony overlooking my automatic sugar cane farm https://t.co/A1w15zPU0k

Players can use pistons, observers and dispensers (for bonemeal), but it's well worth the amount of items necessary.

1) Mob farms

Mob farms got a little bit more difficult with the 1.18 update. Hostile mobs no longer spawn at anything but a light level of zero. They're even harder to make now, but they're still worthwhile because of the loot that mobs drop. Making one requires a lot of materials, but it'll be the most useful farm for Survival.

🌿Melvin_Spelvin🪴 @Melvin_Spleen I have no energy to do practical things, yet I would spend four hours straight discovering everything on a map in Minecraft, build a mob farm and build a secret lava door thing with levers on either side using a redstone xor gate I have no energy to do practical things, yet I would spend four hours straight discovering everything on a map in Minecraft, build a mob farm and build a secret lava door thing with levers on either side using a redstone xor gate

Which of these is the most useful?

