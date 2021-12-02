5 best automatic farms to build after latest Minecraft 1.18 update (Caves & Cliffs)

The Minecraft 1.18 update introduced a ton of changes to the game, after being released yesterday. The game totally revamped mountain and cave generation, expanding the game to heights and depths it never could have dreamed of. Despite changing them so drastically, much of the game has remained the same.

There are no significant changes to gameplay and there were very few items added alongside this update. The game is still the same old game, which means that tons of older tactics and strategies are still good. That's true for automatic farms, as well.

Best farms to make after Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Mob farms

Mob farms are one farm that received a knockout blow from the update. Hostile mobs no longer spawn at anything but a light level of zero. They're even harder to make now, but they're still worthwhile because of the rewards.

4) Automatic ore farm

One thing that did change was the frequency of ores, especially diamonds. For other ores that drop raw items, like copper and iron, automatic smelting farms are great, and that remains true after the update. Players can use hoppers, chests and furnaces to make a very useful automatic farm for their ores and raw items.

Chests and hoppers are needed for this farm (Image via Minecraft)

3) Automatic sugar cane farm

Sugar cane is very useful, whether for crafting books, making sugar or trading with librarian villagers. Having an automatic sugar cane farm is one of the best ways to get it, and that stays true after 1.18. Players need pistons, observers and dispensers (for bonemeal), but it's well worth the struggle.

Josh Marshall @joshtpm Peak middle age. Did podcast interviews with three of the biggest names in journalism today. Now hiding from staff that I'm briefly playing Minecraft at work because I promised sons I'd finish building sugar cane farm in our new world. Peak middle age. Did podcast interviews with three of the biggest names in journalism today. Now hiding from staff that I'm briefly playing Minecraft at work because I promised sons I'd finish building sugar cane farm in our new world.

2) Dripleaf farms

Dripleaves can be found in lush caves, one of the new biomes in 1.18. Harvesting dripleaves can be very useful, but also time consuming. Instead, Minecraft players can make a redstone farm using bone meal, hoppers and observers to farm lots of dripleaves.

Dripleaves were a 1.17 addition to the game (Image via Minecraft)

1) Glow berries

Glow berries are very useful but are difficult to grow because they require bonemeal. Making an automatic farm with them is useful because it removes the need to constantly bonemeal them. This requires dispensers, but it's worth it.

sadie - 26 days… @newhopesadie8 i really want to find one of the biomes with the glow berries i really want to find one of the biomes with the glow berries

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Which of these is the best?

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider