Every tool in Minecraft and its uses explored

Minecraft tools are items that efficiently help players perform activities. According to in-game metrics, there are 12 tools that players can use to build creative structures with varied blocks and other materials. there are 12 different tools to utilize with various material qualities.

It can be a little overwhelming for newer players to figure out what each tool does in-game. Additionally, some tools have secondary functions or features that aren't explained by the game itself. It's a good idea for Minecraft players, especially newcomers, to acquaint themselves with how each tool works. This should help fans know how to utilize their tools immediately upon obtaining them, saving time spent scrolling through wikis or watching tutorials.

Unpacking every tool in Minecraft 1.19

1) Flint and Steel

Flint and Steel is helpful in Minecraft, but be careful; fire spreads (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

As the name implies, Minecraft players can create flint and steel by combining one piece of flint with an iron ingot. This handy tool is typically used to start and extinguish fires. However, only certain flammable blocks can be ignited by a flint and steel, and others won't catch fire. Additionally, flint and steel can be used to light candles, cake candles, and campfires and ignite complete Nether portals.

If used on a static TNT block, a flint and steel will prime the TNT to detonate, so run to a safe distance before doing so. Likewise, flint and steel can also detonate Creepers, though this can be risky.

2) Hoe

Hoes in Minecraft are the ideal tools for farming crops (Image via Minecraft.net)

The go-to tool when a player is farming, the hoe is capable of tilling certain blocks into farmland and cutting down certain crops faster than breaking them through other means. These nifty tools can convert grass, dirt blocks (as well as dirt paths) into farmland.

Hoes can also convert ingrained dirt and coarse dirt blocks into standard dirt, which is worth considering when you're low on standard dirt. Tilling rooted dirt into regular dirt will give players a hanging roots item.

Hoes also double as harvesting sickles, and they're capable of cutting down certain blocks at an increased speed compared to other tools. For example, blocks like sculk, leaves, moss, hay bales, sponge, and more can be broken much faster with hoes than using one's hands or a pickaxe. As a last resort, a hoe can also be used as a weapon, but it doesn't do significant damage.

3) Axe

Axes are excellent at felling trees as well as hostile mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of the most versatile tools in Minecraft, axes are primarily used to cut down wood-based blocks, but they also make effective weapons. In addition to quickly breaking blocks like wooden logs and planks, axes can strip the surface of a wooden log block to create a stripped wood block instead. In battle, axes do slightly less damage than swords, but they attack instantly and damage an opponent's armor more severely.

Not only this, but axes are also capable of stunning players when striking a shield, keeping the target from using their shield for a short time.

4) Shovel

Minecraft shovels displayed from wooden to diamond quality, but Netherite shovels exist as well (Image via Cubey/YouTube)

Shovels can be one of the most valuable tools in the game when you're sculpting a landscape to suit your needs. These particular implements excel at removing certain blocks like dirt, gravel, sand, clay, mud, and soul sand, at naming a few. In addition to their ability to break blocks, shovels can put out lit campfire blocks and create dirt paths on certain blocks like dirt, grass, podzol, and mycelium.

Shovels can also be used as weapons but don't pack much-stopping power.

5) Clock

Clocks ensure that Minecraft players don't get left in the dark (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft isn't a game that syncs with the natural world's 24-hour clock. Since that's the case, days and nights can pass quickly, and some players might be taken unaware by the shift in time and be attacked by hostile mobs in the dark.

However, players can create a clock with four gold ingots and a piece of redstone dust. While in the Overworld, a clock will keep track of the position of the sun or moon in the sky, letting players know the approximate time and allowing them to get to safety before darkness falls.

6) Lead

Leads have a few different uses in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Created with four strings and a slimeball in Minecraft, leads are an excellent way to get mobs to move where you'd like them and keep them there. Once used, certain mobs will be connected to the player via a lead that can extend 10 blocks before breaking.

Players can move about and allow the mob to follow them or tie them off to a particular block (like a fence, for example) to keep them from wandering away.

The lead's utility isn't limited to mobs, however. They can also be tied between two blocks to create interesting decorative aspects for rope bridges or naval ships.

7) Fishing Rod

Fishing rods in Minecraft don't just catch fish (Image via Mojang)

Created with three sticks and two strings, fishing rods may seem innocuous, but they're much more helpful than players might think. When cast into the water, a fishing rod can retrieve fish from the water and treasure items that change depending on the biome being fished in. Some of these treasures can be remarkably high quality, including enchanted books.

If that wasn't great enough, fishing rods also have some combat capability. When players cast their line and hit a target, they can pull their foes in with their fishing rods and strike them at close range.

8) Compass

Found your way back to safety with Minecraft's compass (Image via Mojang)

For new players, worlds can be pretty tough to navigate. You start heading in one direction, and before you know it, you can't find your way back. Compasses can assist players quickly after being crafted with four iron ingots and a piece of redstone dust, as they point back to the world's spawn point by default.

However, compasses can also be used on lodestone blocks to tether themselves to them. When this occurs, players will notice that the compass needle will always point back to the lodestone's location, which can be helpful when you have a base set up with a lodestone.

9) Shears

Snag some wool for your Minecraft builds by using shears (Image via Mojang)

Created using two iron ingots, shears are deceptively useful tools in Minecraft. Typically, they're used on sheep mobs to clip their wool and collect it for building and crafting purposes. However, shears can collect mushrooms from mooshrooms, remove pumpkins from snow golems, harvest honeycombs from bee hives/nests, and even carve pumpkins.

In Java Edition, it's also possible to use shears to shear the tip of vines, weeping/twisting vines, and kelp to keep them from growing.

10) Pickaxe

A Netherite pickaxe in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The most vital tool in any player's arsenal, the pickaxe is the staple tool of the world's most popular sandbox game. It requires mining any ore blocks and excels in breaking and collecting stone and metal blocks. When a pickaxe's material is upgraded, it can break sturdier materials and break weaker blocks significantly faster. Additionally, pickaxes can be used as a weapon, though players should probably stick to swords and axes for combat.

11) Recovery Compass

Recovery Compasses are very helpful for Minecraft survival players (Image via Mojang)

Introduced in update 1.19, Recovery Compasses can be tough to create since they require rare Echo Shards to create, but they can be well worth the effort. Instead of pointing to the spawn point or a lodestone, these compasses will point to the last location a player died at so they can recover their lost items. Unfortunately, Recovery Compasses don't have any uses in Hardcore Mode, but they should be helpful for players who enjoy traditional Survival Mode.

12) Spyglass

Alex uses a spyglass in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes when you're scouting out new locations in your world, you need a little boost to your vision. This is where spyglasses come in, as they allow players to peer through them at distant terrain they usually can't make out very well. Created through the combination of copper ingots and amethyst shards, a spyglass is beneficial when you want to see what's on the horizon before you get there.

Spyglasses are also quite helpful in scoping out any hidden dangers that may lie in wait, so it's best to keep one on hand while you're out adventuring.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes