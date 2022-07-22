How to craft a lead in Minecraft 1.19 update

The lead is a helpful item in Minecraft for a number of reasons. It can be attached to mobs so that they can be tied off in certain areas or brought along by players on their journey. However, they can also be used in decorations such as in the creation of rope bridges.

While leads can be looted from Minecraft structures like woodland mansions, buried treasure and ancient cities, they can also be crafted.

With just a few basic materials, players can create multiple leads to serve whatever ends they might have.

Lead creation is cheap as of version 1.19, so players should have little to no trouble procuring the necessary materials to craft them.

How to get materials for a lead in Minecraft

A slime, which can provide player slimeballs (Image via Mojang)

To create a lead in Minecraft, players will need four pieces of string and one slimeball. These materials will craft two leads in the crafting table.

String and slime are both very common materials to procure. Slimeballs, in particular, are easier to collect.

If players are in the vicinity of the right mobs, they can collect the necessary materials in only a few short moments.

Minecraft players have a few options to collect string. It can be looted from dungeons, bastion remnants, desert pyramids, pillager outposts and woodland mansions.

String is also available as mob loot from killing spiders, striders and cats. When players are fishing, they can occasionally fish up string from a body of water as a treasure item. If players have a pet cat, it will occasionally provide a string as a gift to them when they wake up from a bed. Bartering with piglins can also yield string on occasion.

Lastly, Bedrock Edition players can break down a cobweb block into nine pieces of string when placed in a crafting grid.

To obtain slimeballs in Minecraft, players will need to seek a slime mob. These mobs can drop slimeballs when killed. They drop more slimeballs depending on their size.

Players can also bring a small slime to a frog mob. The frog will consume the slime and convert it into slimeballs.

Baby pandas in jungle biomes can also occasionally create slimeballs after they sneeze. Since players only need one slimeball, this should be considered a viable option.

Lastly, the Wandering Trader occasionally sells slimeballs for the price of four emeralds, so players should keep an eye out for the trade-savvy villager.

On the subject of the Wandering Trader, the mob can also provide players with leads without the need to craft. The trader spawns with two llama mobs connected by leads. By killing a llama or the trader themself, a lead will be dropped.

Players can also make the lead drop by placing the llamas in a boat or minecart or by dragging the llamas far enough from the trader to snap the lead.

