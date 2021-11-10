How to use Lodestone block in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is almost endless. It stretches far and wide, catering to the players with stunning landscapes and deep oceans. While exploring all this, players can get lost really quickly. Tracking back their footsteps to find the starting point becomes almost impossible.

Hence, to keep track of their base or any structure, a Lodestone block can be of great use. Not many players know about this block. They usually use coordinate numbers to keep track of their exploration. The Lodestone block is the ultimate tool with which players can easily find their way to almost any coordinate they want.

The role of a Lodestone block in Minecraft

How to craft a Lodestone block

The Lodestone block in Minecraft is a difficult item to obtain, purely because it requires a Netherite ingot to craft. Basically a Lodestone block is made with eight chiseled stone bricks and one netherite ingot.

To make a Netherite ingot, players must search for a rare block called Ancient Debris in the Nether. Smelting them will give players Netherite scraps. Combining these with Gold ingots will give them Netherite ingots. Hence, Lodestone is not the easiest block to craft.

How does a Lodestone block works

Lodestone compass (Image via Minecraft)

After making a Lodestone, players will need to place the Lodestone block and use a compass on it by right clicking. Before using the compass, it will point to a random location. Once it is linked to the Lodestone, the compass will point towards the block at all times.

Hence, players can link any compass with the lodestone block and it will always point in the direction where the block is situated. This way, with the help of the linked compass, players can find their way to any coordinate they want.

Lodestone in Nether (Image via PwrDown)

The Lodestone block has another speciality. A normal compass may spin randomly in the Nether or the End, but not a Lodestone compass. Players can place a Lodestone in the Nether or the End and the linked compass will work normally. It will point to the Lodestone block. It will only spin randomly if the player is not in the realm where the designated Lodestone block is situated.

