What are compasses used for in Minecraft?

Minecraft players can find compasses around the Minecraft world to help them throughout their journey. Compasses are also really easy to craft, and players will not have to gather a lot of materials in order to craft the item.

Compasses can be found in chests around the Minecraft world or inside villages, shipwrecks chests, strongholds, and sometimes librarian villagers can also have a compass for sale.

Compasses can be crafted using four iron ingots and one redstone dust. Iron ingots can be smelted down from raw copper using a furnace, and redstone can be easily found in Minecraft Caves and Ravines.

Players may find compasses resourceful when taking them along on their journey out into the huge Minecraft world. Minecraft worlds are large, and players will need to know what direction they are heading.

Compasses serve one purpose in Minecraft.

What does it do?

The compass in Minecraft will point players in the direction of the world spawn point. This means if a player gets lost, they can follow their compass, and they will eventually find themselves back at the very beginning.

Players should note that the compass will not direct them to their bed. The compass will only navigate them towards the world spawn point, therefore if their bed is not at the spawn point, they will have to locate that separately.

Compasses make it easier for players to travel around the Minecraft world. If the player forgets which direction they came from, they can use the compass to back track to the original starting point.

If the player has their bed close to spawn, this will be helpful because the compass can lead the player back to their base or at least somewhat near where their bed is.

Players should note that compasses will not help them in the end or inside of the Nether. If they follow a compass in the end they can just end up going to their doom!

Compasses go haywire when inside the Nether. They will spin in random directions which are not specific to anything in the world. Compasses are only accurate and will only help players in the overworld.

