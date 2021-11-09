5 best building tips for beginners in Minecraft

Minecraft is famous for its sandbox nature and vast worlds. It provides players with a nearly-endless canvas to show their creativity. Moreover, Minecraft offers hundreds of unique blocks for players to use for building.

Building is one of the main things to do in Minecraft. From the first day, players start modifying the world around them, as per their needs and wants. In Minecraft, players can build anything their minds can think of.

Beginners often struggle at building their first homes or improving their already made bases. With some simple and easy changes, beginners can enhance the beauty of their builds.

Beginner tips to improve builds in Minecraft

5) Improve the interior design

Interior decoration (Image via Minecraft)

Sometimes, beginners may focus way too much on the exterior look of their builds and forget about interiors. In the end, the exterior design is just a shell, and the interior is what matters as players will be spending their time inside the base.

There are various ways to decorate the interior of a build. Players can add small details, like furniture, paintings, pots, greenery, etc., to improve the interior.

4) Add lighting to the builds

Light sources (Image via Minecraft)

Almost everywhere in Minecraft is prone to hostile mob spawning. The simplest way to stop hostile monsters from spawning is by placing light blocks. In version 1.17, hostile mobs won't spawn when the light level is below 7.

Along with preventing hostile mobs, lighting also increases the beauty of builds. There are various types of light-emitting blocks in such as torches, lanterns, soul lanterns, etc. Depending on the kind of build, players can choose specific light blocks which complement their appearance.

3) Add depth to builds

Almost every Minecraft player has made cubicle dirt or wood house. For the first day/week, these houses are sufficient. However, players may soon get bored of their starter base and start a new project.

While building their base, players should add depth by adding extra details, extending roof design, outdoor decorations, etc.

2) Colour gradient is a game-changer

Gradient (Image via u/ShoelerBeares on Reddit)

In Minecraft, many blocks have unique textures but have a similar colour. For example, cobblestone, andesite, stone, and gravel have grey colour. Players can use these blocks together to blend colours and make smooth transitions from one colour to another.

1) Use wood

Wooden house (Image via WiederDude)

In a new world, players don't have a wide variety of blocks for building. Beginners can rely on wood as trees are found in most of the biomes in Minecraft. Tree logs come in various types, such as planks, stripped logs, slabs, stairs, trap doors, etc. Players can also combine different wood types for beautiful and cheap designs.

With enough creativity and imagination, players can build anything in Minecraft. If players are still struggling, they can watch build tutorials to have a better idea.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar