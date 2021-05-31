5 best Minecraft wooden house designs

Minecraft has so many ways for players to be creative that the possibilities are endless.

Whether you enjoy creative or survival mode, building is a major part of the game. While some players may enjoy building one-room houses, others enjoy building entire mansions that can be shown off to friends, family, and other Minecraft players.

Houses on home bases are meant to showcase a Minecraft player's creativity and imagination. While some enjoy stone mansions, others enjoy cozy, wooden cabins or a mix of the two to create a different look.

Read on to discover new houses to build to update your current home.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best wooden house designs in Minecraft?

1) Simple wooden house

Starting out with a simple design, this house can be built in Minecraft in record time. It is a simple design, with mainly wood and glass used as building materials. It is all on one floor, so it can be easier to navigate and remember where everything is. Also, adding a second story would not be too hard.

Image via Amino Apps

2) Modern wooden house

A modern house in Minecraft can add a different look to the Overworld and help players express their creative side. With multiple uses of different woods and glass, as well as decorations inside and out, this house can offer a homey but city feel to the entire world.

3) Rustic wooden home

This Minecraft house is perfect for survival or creative mode and adds a rustic feel to any place in the Overworld. The house uses white wool to add a white wall effect, as well as wood and stone. It looks like something out of the Renaissance era and is complete with leaves, windows, chimneys, and even a small garden by the front door.

Image via A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT

4) City-style house

With a look of a city apartment or city home, this Minecraft wooden house has it all: a wide-open window, a large staircase, and surrounded by greenery instead of the concrete of the city jungle. It is perfect for those wanting the countryside look but with that of a city-like apartment.

Image via Dailymotion

5) Wooden mansion

In Minecraft, building a large house is something that almost everyone likes to attempt from time to time. This large woodland mansion is perfect for survival, with plenty of room for storage and with several friends over in multiplayer. The wooden mansion is perfect for a weekend getaway with Minecraft friends.

New Tutorial Out NOW on the Channel!!!



Today we're building a Large Wooden Survival House!!!



Check it out Here: https://t.co/C2yUBRDS7q#Minecraft pic.twitter.com/OEp3l8s4Tf — Mythical Sausage (@Mythicalsausage) August 21, 2020

While there are many different ways to build, these are just some that you can gather inspiration from. Your house is your home; make it as creative, big or small, as you like.

