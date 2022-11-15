Minecraft player gets unbelievable enchanted fishing rod while fishing

Every so often, a Minecraft player gets lucky while going about their day and securing loot. One such player, with the Reddit username happy_droid, found a particularly nice fishing rod in Bedrock Edition, all while fishing.

On November 13, 2022, the user posted a picture of the aforementioned fishing pole on the official Minecraft subreddit.

The fishing tool possessed Unbreaking III, Luck of the Sea III, Lure III, and Mending I enchantments, though it also had the unfortunate Curse of Vanishing enchantment. Be that as it may, it's still a remarkably rare find to pick up while fishing.

Minecraft's Reddit community was quite excited about happy_droid's loot pickup. It immediately spurred an interesting conversation about how players obtain their own fishing rods and what to do with the quality enchanted item.

Minecraft's subreddit reacts to user happy_droid's enchanted find

The search for enchanted fishing rods via fishing is certainly worth attempting (Image via Mojang)

After a quick clarification by happy_droid that they looted the fishing rod and didn't enchant it themselves, Minecraft players on the subreddit engaged in friendly banter.

Many players stated that their favorite way to obtain an enchanted fishing rod is indeed by fishing instead of enchanting one themselves. It certainly saves players plenty of experience levels and Lapis Lazuli. However, results may vary when it comes to what kind of fishing rod is looted from the depths of the sea.

Other Minecraft players in the comments highlighted the Curse of Vanishing applied to the fishing pole. This enchantment carries negative effects. It causes the item to vanish when a player dies carrying it, keeping them from retrieving it if they return to their death location.

Some players joked that the enchantment is essentially useless on Hardcore Mode. Others cracked wise that "Curse of Vanishing I" on Bedrock Edition means there are hidden levels to the curse. This surely isn't the case, but it's somewhat funny to think about.

While there was plenty of comedy to go around, many commenters pointed out that fishing with the Luck of the Sea enchantment is a fantastic way to acquire high-quality enchanted gear.

Just an hour or so of fishing utilizing the enchantment, which improves the chances of quality loot appearing, can yield very impressive results.

Surely, any Minecraft players who weren't knowledgeable about the benefits of fishing now know that they can secure some pretty great items while doing so.

Hopefully, happy_droid's post allows newcomers or players who are unfamiliar with fishing to fully grasp just how helpful it can be. Many players in the comments even deemed it considerably overpowered since it's possible to bypass an enchanting table entirely and still receive some very solid enchanted items via fishing.

After happy_droid's post, it's tough not to hit the open water yourself and cast a line to see what you might find. You never know, you may just find an excellent enchanted item of your own if you put your mind to it.

Whether you're playing the Java or Bedrock edition of the game, the potential to pull in an excellent enchanted piece of gear is just waiting to be seized upon.

