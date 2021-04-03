Top 5 uses for Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft

Lapis lazuli is a rare resource in Minecraft that mainly serves as decoration, along with some other special purposes.

Lapis can only be mined with a pickaxe that's equal or more advanced than one that's stone. It's found in the middle and low layers of the Earth and drops up to eight pieces. Lapis is most often used to make dyes, which can add color to certain items such as wool.

There's more than meets the eye to this uncommon resource though. Here are the best uses for lapis lazuli in Minecraft.

5 best uses for lapis lazuli in Minecraft

#5. Blue Balloon (Bedrock and Educational Editions Only)

Lapis lazuli can be used to craft balloons along with latex, helium and a lead. They float when placed and come in a variety of colors.

If a balloon is attached to one of the following animals, that mob will be carried into the air by the balloon:

chicken

fox

pig

sheep

panda

iron golem/snow golem

cow/mooshroom

donkey/horse/mule

llama

The mob, along with the balloon, will eventually despawn once it has reached too high of an altitude.

Balloons in Minecraft can be used when celebrating a special occasion in-game, like a birthday, and blue always seems to be the most outstanding among choices.

#4. Lapis Lazuli Block

Blocks of lapis lazuli can make great statement pieces when building a home or other type of structure in Minecraft, pulling it together with some pizzazz and sophistication.

Blocks of Lapis Lazuli as Home Foundation (Image via Minecraft)

This makes this one of the best uses for lapis lazuli. Lapis blocks can also be a great way to store the resource if a player has a lot of it, but not enough room in chests to keep the raw ore.

#3. Blue and Cyan Dye

Lapis lazuli can be used to create both blue and cyan dye (once converted into blue dye).

Blue (made with raw lapis shards):

Image via Minecraft

Cyan (made with blue dye and green dye):

Image via Minecraft

Dyes are used to add color to wool, glass, armor, and other such items in Minecraft. The beautiful shades of blue provided by lapis lazuli are some of the best colors for dyeing, which makes it one of the most productive uses for lapis.

#2. Firework Star Ingredient

Two blue firework stars are the result of lapis being converted into blue dye. One firework just poses the blue color, fading as the shimmers disappear. The second features other items that can change the appearance of the firework, such as a gold nugget or firecharge.

Image via Minecraft

This is an amazing and fun way to put lapis lazuli to use.

#1. Enchantment Usage

Lapis lazuli plays an integral role in the enchantment of items. Minecraft players can place one to three pieces of lapis into the enchantment slot designated for it, along with the item that is to be enchanted.

Image via Minecraft

This is definitely the best use for lapis lazuli, as it results in better equipment. Improved armor, tools, and weapons can make a telling difference and are a step towards completing Minecraft.