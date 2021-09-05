How does Luck of the Sea enchantment work in Minecraft

There are only a few enchantments that can be used on fishing rods in Minecraft, but perhaps the best among them is the Luck of the Sea enchantment.

Luck of the Sea is generally underrated, yet it is one of the best enchants a player can use in Minecraft for so many reasons. The following provides a brief guide to the Luck of the Sea Minecraft enchantment, including how it works.

A Guide to the Luck of the Sea enchantment in Minecraft

What is Luck of the Sea?

Getting the Luck of the Sea enchantment with an enchantment table (Image via Minecraft)

Luck of the Sea is an enchant that increases the chance of collecting rare loot via fishing.

When it comes to fishing, there are three possible categories of loot: fish, treasure, and junk. Naturally, fish is the most common of these, followed by junk and then rare items that are considered treasure.

Like other enchants, the Luck of the Sea has three possible levels: I, II, or III. If the fishing rod has a higher level, then the chances of catching fish actually decrease. However, the change is quite miniscule, amounting to only a few decimals.

With every Luck of the Sea level, the chances of fishing up treasure enhance significantly; it increases by about 2 percent with each level. The odds of catching junk items decrease significantly as well, diminishing by 2 percent at every level.

How to get Luck of the Sea in Minecraft

The above CaptainSparklez video provides great tips for Minecraft players who are looking for any kind of enchantment in the game.

When it comes specifically to Luck of the Sea, it can be obtained via an enchantment table, enchanting a book or finding an already enchanted book in a loot chest. Interestingly, it can also be found through fishing up a fishing rod with Luck of the Sea already enchanted onto it.

Why gamers should use Luck of the Sea

An example of the potential loot to be collected via fishing (Image via Reddit)

As mentioned, Luck of the Sea will increase chances of fishing up treasure whilst decreasing the odds of catching junk or fish. Below is a list of potential items that can be obtained via fishing.

Treasure:

Name tag

Enchanted fishing rod

Bow

Nautilus Shell

Saddle

Fish:

Salmon

Cod

Pufferfish

Tropical fish

Junk:

String

Lily pad

Bowl

Leather

Leather boots

Stick

Water bottle

Rotten flesh

Bone

Ink sac

Tripwire hook

While it may feel a bit tedious to fish for these items, it might save the effort that would otherwise be put into obtaining them individually through other methods. Especially when it comes to ultra rare items like name tags, fishing is probably the easiest way to obtain them, and Luck of the Sea will further increase the probability of finding one.

On top of all of this, fishing is one of the easiest and quickest ways to gain XP in Minecraft. Therefore, Luck of the Sea is definitely worth the investment for players who seek cool items and high XP levels.

