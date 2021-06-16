Top 5 uses of enchantments in Minecraft 1.17 version

Minecraft enchantments provide players with tons of great in-game advantages that may be especially useful in the new 1.17 update.

With so many enchants to put onto items, it can be difficult to determine which are the most useful. The sheer number of options can be overwhelming for inexperienced players.

As Minecraft players start new survival worlds with the Caves & Cliffs update and eventually get to enchant their items, here are the top five uses of enchantments to keep in mind.

Best enchantment uses in Minecraft

#5 - Silk Touch

Image via Minecraft

Enchanting tools with Silk Touch will definitely come in handy for all the decorative survival players out there. By mining with Silk Touch, players can avoid item drops from blocks like glowstone or bookshelves and instead obtain them completely intact.

This enchant makes it easy to decorate without the hassle of crafting or re-crafting. Silk Touch also provides the ability to mine important objects like end chests when players would like to change their placements.

#4 - Weapons enchants

Image via Minecraft

Because there are so many weapon enchants to choose from, it is impossible to list just one. Minecraft players should know that any weapon enchant will most likely prove to be effective in a battle in one way or another.

For example, some great weapon enchants are Knockback and Fire Aspect for swords or Power and Punch for the bow. Each Minecraft player will want to determine which weapon enchant works best for their specific fighting style.

#3 - Armor enchants

Image via Minecraft

Just like with weapon enchants, it’s nearly impossible to list just one armor enchant. Armor enchants can help in some particular Minecraft scenarios, so the best option always depends on the specific player’s gameplay style.

Strengthening your armor makes it that much easier to fight against any mob players may encounter. Some great options include Feather Falling for when the Ender Dragon flings a player into the air, Fire Protection for when blazes or ghasts shoot at players in the nether, and Respiration for when players want to go exploring underwater without drowning so quickly.

#2 - Mending

Image via Minecraft

Mending is one of the most useful enchants in the game that can be applied to nearly every enchantable item. Once applied, those items will last forever. Players will never have to part ways with their trusty axe. They can go mining for as long as they want without ever having to make a new pickaxe, or fish for as long as desired without the rod breaking.

#1 - Luck of the Sea

Image via Minecraft

Although Luck of the Sea is quite underrated and often overlooked, it is easily one of the most useful enchants. It can only be applied to fishing rods, but using a fishing rod with Luck of the Sea increases the chances of finding rare and important items.

Players can fish up enchanted books of all kinds via fishing, eliminating the process of manually enchanting books. Also, fishing is a simple, easy way to gain XP levels, which are always needed before using an enchanting table in the first place. Adding Luck of the Sea to a fishing rod is a sure-fire strategy to a successful game.

Edited by Ashish Yadav