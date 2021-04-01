5 things players didn't know about Glowstone in Minecraft

In Minecraft, glowstone is a naturally occurring light block found in the nether realm. Glowstones generate in large groups of blobs, similar to ores in Minecraft.

Glowstone light sources hang from the roof and generate below the terrain blocks. Players can also find glowstones in bastion remnants. To mine glowstone as a complete block, players need a silk touch enchanted pickaxe.

If a player mines glowstone with a non-silk-touch pickaxe, they will get two to four glowstone dust. Players can craft one glowstone block using four glowstone dust.

Glowstone in Minecraft: 5 things players don't know about them

#5 - Same light level as Sea Lanterns and other light blocks

Image via Minecraft

There are two types of light sources in Minecraft: solid light blocks and non-solid light blocks. Light sources, like torch or redstone torch, are non-solid light blocks, whereas sea lanterns, beacon and glowstones are solid light blocks.

A glowstone block creates a light level of 15, just like sea lanterns, Jack O'Lanterns, campfires, and more. Glowstone is a cheap renewable alternative to expensive solid light blocks in Minecraft.

#4 - Glowstone blocks are available through trading

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Villager trading is one of the best ways to get various resources in Minecraft. Glowstone is among the few nether blocks that can be obtained without going to the realm.

Players can buy glowstone for four emeralds from journeyman level clerics. Players can turn an unemployed villager into a cleric by placing a brewing stand near him. Wandering Traders also sells glowstone for two emeralds.

#3 - Brewing potions

Image via Minecraft

Glowstone dust obtained from glowstone blocks are valuable in brewing. Players can add glowstone dust to potions and increase their potency. Players can upgrade their strength potion to Strength II, Healing to Healing II, and so on.

#2 - Sound using Note Blocks

Image via Minecraft

Minecraft players can create music in-game using note blocks. Note blocks produce different sounds depending on the block beneath. Players can use a glowstone block to create sounds in Minecraft.

Advertisement

#1 - Transparent block properties

Image via Minecraft

Glowstone block has some transparent block properties. Like glass blocks, they can be used for spawn proofing. Mobs cannot spawn on glowstone blocks. Players can open chests under glowstone blocks as well.

Due to its transparent block nature, glowstone blocks are used in redstone contraptions. Glowstone blocks do not transfer redstone signal.

It can send signal diagonally upwards, but not downwards. Redstone engineers use glowstone in compact projects such as world eater.