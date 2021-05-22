Bookshelves needed to reach different levels of enchantments in Minecraft

Enchanting items is a huge part of Minecraft. Players have been obsessed with gaining enough XP and bookshelf placement in order to get the best enchantments for almost a decade now.

In order to get the best enchantments players must have two things: enough bookshelves and enough XP. Players will sometimes go to extreme lengths to make sure each is perfect. But what exactly do bookshelves have to do with enchanting items? Here's a guide to bookshelves and bookshelf placement when it comes to enchanting in Minecraft.

Also read: List of all Minecraft enchantments and their uses.

How bookshelves and enchanting are related in Minecraft

When players go to enchant their armor, books, and weapons in Minecraft, bookshelves will help them get better and higher-level enchantments. This is because the enchanting book will draw information and knowledge from the books surrounding them.

Enchanting without bookshelves

Minecraft bookshelves (Image via Reddit)

Players can enchant their armor, books, and weapons without bookshelves, but there is a hard limit on the amount they're able to enchant. Without any bookshelves present, players will be limited to enchantments at level 8, regardless of how many levels the enchanter has.

Bookshelf levels

Minecraft bookshelf (Image via ordergymellipticalmachines.blogspot.com)

For the most part, each bookshelf added will increase the maximum level of enchantment available for the player to access. Here is a list of the maximum levels the player can enchant with depending on the number of bookshelves.

1 bookshelf has a max of 9 levels

2 bookshelves have a max of 11 levels

3 bookshelves have a max of 12 levels

4 bookshelves have a max of 14 levels

5 bookshelves have a max of 15 levels

6 bookshelves have a max of 17 levels

7 bookshelves have a max of 18 levels

8 bookshelves have a max of 20 levels

9 bookshelves have a max of 21 levels

10 bookshelves have a max of 23 levels

11 bookshelves have a max of 24 levels

12 bookshelves have a max of 26 levels

13 bookshelves have a max of 27 levels

14 bookshelves have a max of 29 levels

15 bookshelves have a max of 30 levels.

15 bookshelves is the maximum number of bookshelves that will affect the enchantment process. Players can add more bookshelves to their enchanting area, but this will not have any effect on the enchantments.

Bookshelf placement

Bookshelves are one block away from the enchantment table (Image via ordergymellipticalmachines.blogspot.com)

It's equally important for Minecraft players to have 15 bookshelves as it is to place them in the proper spots. Bookshelves should be placed one block away from the enchantment table in all directions. They can be stacked one or two blocks high. Two blocks high is recommended since this will provide the player with at least 15 bookshelves surrounding their enchantment table.

Bookshelves should not be placed directly next to the enchantment table or more than one block away. If bookshelves are placed more or less than one block away they will not have any effect on enchanting.

Also read: How to enchant in Minecraft.