How to get a pickaxe with 1000 Efficiency in Minecraft

The Efficiency enchantment is a huge help in Minecraft when it comes to increasing mining speed and piling up tons of ore and raw materials.

For Minecraft players looking for a truly overpowered mining experience, using the command console can result in the creation of a pickaxe with an Efficiency level way above the standard maximum of five (V).

With one command, players can snag a pickaxe that will speed up their progress underground several times over. The command can even be programmed into a command block if the player desires, dispensing the powerful pickaxe to anyone who interacts with it.

Minecraft: Creating a 1000 Efficiency pickaxe with /give

Since the 1000 Efficiency pickaxe can be obtained from commands, it can also be programmed to dispense from command blocks (Image via Mojang).

By using the standard "/give" command in the command console along with a few extra parameters, players can have their new pickaxe in a few keystrokes. However, it is important to first ensure that cheats are enabled on a single player/LAN Minecraft world or the player possesses operator privileges on a Minecraft multiplayer server or realm.

Without these permissions, commands entered into the chat console won't be executed.

The base command syntax for this particular Efficiency pickaxe is:

/give @p diamond_pickaxe{Enchantments:[{id:efficiency,lvl:1000}]}

This will give the nearest player (usually the player who entered the command) the pickaxe. However, Minecraft players can alter the target by changing the @ portion of the command. For example:

@r will target a random player.

@a will target all players.

@s will target yourself.

Players can also replace the @ target selection with the username of a player, for example "/give MinecraftGuy" to give the item to a specific player.

Minecraft players can even add additional enchantments if they like by separating the enchantment tags with a comma, for example:

/give @p diamond_pickaxe{Enchantments:[{id:efficiency,lvl:1000},{id:unbreaking,lvl:1000},{id:fortune,lvl:1000}]}

This will create an even more powerful pickaxe by stacking multiple enchantments atop each other, effectively making the tool into a non-stop mining and resource-gathering machine that takes a virtual eternity to break.

At the moment, commands for this complexity are only available via entering them on Minecraft: Java Edition, but Mojang may update Minecraft's Bedrock and Pocket Editions in the future to accommodate the same commands.

With a pickaxe this formidable, mining turns from a chore into a simple and quick task.

