How to get a pickaxe with 1000 Efficiency in Minecraft

By use of the command console, players can create incredibly powerful enchantments beyond normal limits (Image via Mojang).
Spencer Whitworth
ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Feature

The Efficiency enchantment is a huge help in Minecraft when it comes to increasing mining speed and piling up tons of ore and raw materials.

For Minecraft players looking for a truly overpowered mining experience, using the command console can result in the creation of a pickaxe with an Efficiency level way above the standard maximum of five (V).

With one command, players can snag a pickaxe that will speed up their progress underground several times over. The command can even be programmed into a command block if the player desires, dispensing the powerful pickaxe to anyone who interacts with it.

Minecraft: Creating a 1000 Efficiency pickaxe with /give

Since the 1000 Efficiency pickaxe can be obtained from commands, it can also be programmed to dispense from command blocks (Image via Mojang).
By using the standard "/give" command in the command console along with a few extra parameters, players can have their new pickaxe in a few keystrokes. However, it is important to first ensure that cheats are enabled on a single player/LAN Minecraft world or the player possesses operator privileges on a Minecraft multiplayer server or realm.

Without these permissions, commands entered into the chat console won't be executed.

The base command syntax for this particular Efficiency pickaxe is:

  • /give @p diamond_pickaxe{Enchantments:[{id:efficiency,lvl:1000}]}

This will give the nearest player (usually the player who entered the command) the pickaxe. However, Minecraft players can alter the target by changing the @ portion of the command. For example:

  • @r will target a random player.
  • @a will target all players.
  • @s will target yourself.
  • Players can also replace the @ target selection with the username of a player, for example "/give MinecraftGuy" to give the item to a specific player.

Minecraft players can even add additional enchantments if they like by separating the enchantment tags with a comma, for example:

  • /give @p diamond_pickaxe{Enchantments:[{id:efficiency,lvl:1000},{id:unbreaking,lvl:1000},{id:fortune,lvl:1000}]}

This will create an even more powerful pickaxe by stacking multiple enchantments atop each other, effectively making the tool into a non-stop mining and resource-gathering machine that takes a virtual eternity to break.

At the moment, commands for this complexity are only available via entering them on Minecraft: Java Edition, but Mojang may update Minecraft's Bedrock and Pocket Editions in the future to accommodate the same commands.

With a pickaxe this formidable, mining turns from a chore into a simple and quick task.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
