5 most useful enchantments in Minecraft

Enchanting is one of the oldest game mechanics in Minecraft. With new updates every year, the game now has over 30 types of enchantments.

Players can enchant their gear using an enchantment table or anvil. Using an enchantment table is probably the easiest way to get enchantments, but it is pretty random. Meanwhile, players need enchanted books to enchant items using an anvil.

With the help of enchantments, players can buff their tools, weapons, and armor in Minecraft. Some enchantments provide offensive buffs, while others are focused on improving an item's utility.

This article takes a look at some of the most useful enchantments in Minecraft.

5 enchantments that are very useful to players in Minecraft

5) Protection

Protection is an armor-only enchantment that reduces the overall damage taken by the player in Minecraft. This enchantment can be applied on helmets, boots, leggings, and armor.

Players can also use blast protection, fire protection, and projectile protection enchantments, but they don't reduce damage from all sources.

4) Efficiency

Efficiency is a Minecraft enchantment meant for tools such as pickaxes, axes, shovels, and hoes. Tools enchanted with Efficiency mine faster than regular tools. Many blocks in Minecraft, like obsidian and diamond, have longer mining durations.

Efficiency is a must-have enchantment for any player who doesn't want to mine for hours. It is among the few enchantments with max level 5.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is definitely one of the most useful enchantments in Minecraft. With this enchantment, players can use their tools, weapons, and armor for a longer period of time.

All usable items have a certain amount of durability points. When a player uses an item, one durability point gets used up. The item breaks if the durability point reaches zero. Unbreaking reduces the chances of losing durability points.

2) Infinity

Infinity is a bow-only enchantment that provides players with an infinite number of arrows. Crafting arrows can be pretty costly as it requires flints, sticks, and feathers.

With an Infinity enchanted bow, players won't have to worry about carrying enough arrows. As long as there is one arrow in the inventory, the bow can shoot infinite arrows.

1) Mending

Mending is a versatile and straightforward enchantment applicable to all types of tools, weapons, and armor. Things enchanted with Mending can be repaired automatically by gaining experience orbs.

Players can build an XP farm or use lots of Bottles o' enchanting to restore durability points of Mending-enchanted items.

