What are echo shards used for in Minecraft 1.19?

The Echo Shard is a brand new item that was added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. This item came as a surprise to players as it was not announced alongside other features at the Minecraft Live event back in 2021. Instead, this item was silently added to one of the snapshots of the update.

Apart from this, several other items, blocks, and many more features were added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Players can now explore the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes, encounter the terrifying Warden, or play around with Frogs and Allays.

This new item is quite hard to obtain, but once players have a good amount, it can be used to craft other new items that were added with the update.

How to find and use Echo Shards in Minecraft 1.19 update

Finding Echo Shards

Ancient City is the only place where these items can be found as chest loot (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Echo shards are uncommon items that can only be found in the dangerous Ancient City structure in the Deep Dark Biome. When players venture deep underground, they will be able to find the new biome and hopefully the new structure as well.

This is one of the biggest structures in the game that will generate anywhere between Y levels -21 and -51. These structures will contain several chests with some of the best loot in the game.

This is where these new items can be found. They will not generate in every chest that a player finds in this structure. Hence, finding this item can be really difficult as well.

Use for echo shards

As of yet, these items can only be used to craft the new recovery compass (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

To use these items properly, players must find at least nine of them from the Ancient City structure. The best way to loot them from chests is to cover sculk sensors and shrieker blocks with wool so that players don't trigger them and summon the Warden.

Once players have nine echo shards, they can be combined with a compass to craft a recovery compass. Unfortunately, this is the only use for echo shards right now. Hopefully, Mojang can come up with some other uses for this item in future updates. As of now, many players might not want to risk their lives to get this new item from the Ancient City.

A recovery compass pointing towards the last death location of a player (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

A recovery compass can be used to locate the exact death location of the player. When crafted, the compass can either point towards the player's last death location or spin randomly if the player has not died yet. The best way to use this item is to keep it near a respawn anchor. Whenever players die, they can use this compass to find the death location and easily collect all their precious dropped items and XP points.

