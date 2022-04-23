Gravestone Mod vs new Recovery Compass: Which is better for Minecraft?

In the Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, a new Recovery Compass was introduced. Players have been using the Gravestone mod that has been tried and tested for years now. However, a new item will give some competition to the mod. Both the item and the mod serve the same purpose, to help players find the last location they died in.

For years, the mod was extremely famous amongst players as they can go to the location where they died and collect the dropped items. However, in a recent snapshot, Mojang released a similar feature with the help of a compass. Players are quite fascinated by the new item. However, they must know how it stacks up against the old established mod.

Minecraft Gravestone mod vs new Recovery Compass

Gravestone Mod

This mod was made back in 2015, which helps players get back to the location of their death and get all their items back. It works with the Forge API and players can download the mod and install it through the Forge app from their computer. This was originally made for Java Edition, but now there are several other alternatives for Bedrock Edition.

Obituary of the player with coordinates (Image via Minecraft)

When players have this mod activated in their game, they will have a note in their inventory whenever they die and respawn. The note will contain several pieces of information about the player and their death will be written, along with the coordinates of the location where they died.

Grave of the player (Image via Minecraft)

Once players reach the exact coordinates, they will find a unique gravestone with their face on it. Once they hover over the block, it will show the player's details and the death.

Another thing players will notice is that they won't see any items them had dropped on the floor. Instead, the mod stores all of them inside the grave itself. When players break it, they will receive their items organized adequately like they were prior to their death.

New Recovery Compass

The Recovery Compass will soon come in the game with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, along with Echo shards used to craft the item. In the update, players will be able to explore the new Deep Dark Biome and new Ancient City structures in them.

In Ancient City chest loot, they will find a new item called Echo shards. Players will need eight of them and combine them with a compass to give them the specific item.

The compass and echo shard are the two new items (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have to item, they can safely keep it in a chest near the respawn anchor. Whenever they die in the game, a particular compass will point to the exact location of the death. If a player does not die, it will randomly spin. However, this item can only tell where the player last died. It cannot safely keep the items like the mod.

The newly added compass is an excellent step toward helping players where they died in the game's vast world. However, it still does not compare to the brilliantly executed mod, which shows the exact coordinates, keeps all the dropped items safe and even organizes them in the inventory.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

