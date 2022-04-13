How to get redstone dust in Minecraft 1.18

Over the years, redstone has become one of the most important tools in any Minecraft player's arsenal. It's one of the most versatile items in the entire game and allows builders to make things that were previously impossible or entirely too difficult.

Having it on hand is very important as crafters can set out to build any automated creation without worrying that they won't be able to pull it off. From automatic sugarcane farms to automatic doors and hidden chests, redstone makes it all work.

Cubehamster @Cubehamster New redstone targetblock behaviour and redstone dust behaviour are kinda genius. They give the player a lot more subtle options in their creations. Its these tiny behaviours that make redstone interesting. New redstone targetblock behaviour and redstone dust behaviour are kinda genius. They give the player a lot more subtle options in their creations. Its these tiny behaviours that make redstone interesting. https://t.co/2UAX3sPFHn

Collecting it can be easier said than done, though. It does drop in bulk from ore, but the resources aren't always easy to find. Here are all the ways players can get redstone dust in Minecraft.

Places to find redstone dust in Minecraft 1.18

The simplest way to get redstone dust is to mine it. After the 1.18 update, the best level to mine redstone is between Y level -63 and Y level 15. It will generate in ores of up to 10 blocks, so players can get a lot there.

A single ore of redstone can drop four or five redstone dust when it is mined with an iron or better pickaxe. Each level of Fortune increases that and Fortune III has an average of six per ore.

With a vein of 10, players are more than likely going to come away with a full stack of redstone dust or more. This is the easiest way to get a lot of redstone, but it's not the only place to find it.

In Jungle Temples, there are redstone contraptions set up to deter any who enter. These run on redstone, so players can mine through and find the connecting redstone dust. There will be about 15 pieces of dust available.

Jungle temple (Image via Minecraft Seeds)

Five pieces of redstone dust can also be found in Woodland Mansions in the jail cell room. When Ancient Cities arrive in the 1.19 update, they too will have redstone dust that crafters can collect.

Witches have a chance of dropping up to two redstone dust when they're killed (increased by each level of Looting). The item can also be found in certain loot chests with varying spawn rates:

Dungeon chest - 26.6% chance for 1-4 dust

Mineshaft chest - 14.5% chance for 4-9 dust

Stronghold storeroom chest - 18.6% chance for 4-9 dust (15.2% on Bedrock)

Stronghold altar chest - 12% chance for 4-9 dust (11.5% on Bedrock)

Village temple chest - 44.8% chance for 1-4 dust

Woodland mansion chest - 26.6% chance for 1-4 dust

The redstone found in these chests can add up quickly. All these methods make for reliable ways to get redstone quickly and easily in Minecraft 1.18.

